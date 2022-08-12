Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home
SUMNER, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges...
x1071.com
Drunk Driver Travels in Wrong Lane and Gets Arrested
Grant County authorities and Iowa County authorities responded to a drunk driving incident Saturday around 6:30pm near Montfort. A Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy and a City of Fennimore Police Officer responded to Highway 18 in Wingville Township for a reported crash between an Iowa County Deputy and another vehicle. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy had been traveling east on Highway 18 in Grant County. The Iowa County Deputy was in Grant County for another matter. At the same time, 28 year old Honorio Martinez of Lancaster was traveling west on Highway 18. Martinez crossed the center line and nearly side-swiped the Iowa County Deputy and was at one point traveling west bound in the east bound lane. This went on for a long distance while the Iowa County Deputy activated his emergency lights and siren and the Martinez vehicle continued traveling back into oncoming traffic at 15-20 miles per hour. The deputy then nudged his squad car into the driver’s side door of the Martinez vehicle to stop his vehicle. Martinez finally came to a stop shortly after. Martinez displayed signs of impairment and admitted to the investigating Grant County Deputy that he had consumed alcohol while in Montfort. Martinez was placed under arrest for Operating While Impaired. Martinez also did not possess a valid driver’s license. Martinez was taken to Grant Regional Health Center for a legal blood draw. At this time, the case remains under further investigation. Other charges are pending.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Willow Springs Township for a one vehicle accident Sunday around noon. 31 year old Mariah Gibson of Darlington was traveling east on County Highway G when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle a and drove through a fence before coming to rest down a steep embankment. Gibson refused medical attention for minor injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Gibson was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
x1071.com
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Friendship teen last seen Monday
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who they said ran away from home Monday. Braelynn Mueller, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. She was wearing black leggings and an unknown shirt. She is about 5’6″ tall and is known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings.
x1071.com
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news...
x1071.com
Man’s body recovered from Juneau County river
MAUSTON, Wis. — Juneau County authorities recovered a man’s body from an area river Sunday afternoon after a caller reported seeing what they believed was a human body. Deputies with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office were first notified around 12:15 p.m. Sunday; crews responded to the scene less than 10 minutes later to search the area near a boat landing located on 19th Avenue at County Highway N.
x1071.com
Pickup Truck Smashes and Destroys Playground Set
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a playground set at The Rustic Barn Campground near Kieler Friday shortly after 1:30pm. According to a sheriff’s office report, 85 year old Donald Campbell of Ames, Iowa was in the process of unhooking his fifth wheel camper from his truck. Once the camper was unhooked, the truck started rolling away as it was in neutral. Donald attempted to get into the vehicle and stop it but was unsuccessful as the vehicle crashed into a playground set located on the campground property. Donald had some minor injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jamestown First Responders, the Jamestown Fire Department, and Dickeyville EMS. The truck had minor front end damage and the playground set was a total loss.
x1071.com
Southbound left lane of US 51 back open near I-39 after crash
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound left lane of US 51 is back open near I-39 Sunday after a crash. The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Footage from the scene showed multiple cars stopped along the road. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said that two vehicles were involved in...
x1071.com
Man wanted in burglary, string of Madison retail thefts
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said is linked to a burglary and multiple retail thefts. Allen Vasquez Rodriguez, 32, is accused of stealing from the Home Depot in the 4500 block of Verona Road last month. Police said he is wanted in connection to multiple retail thefts and has been seen taking power tools, yard equipment and drills from local businesses.
x1071.com
One Person Dead After Fire in Mineral Point
One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mineral Point on Saturday. A release says that the Mineral Point Fire Department and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at Fairview Heights on Fair Street shortly after 3pm Saturday. Fairview Heights is a single-story complex for elderly people. Reports say upon arriving, Mineral Point fire crews found the remnants of a fire in one of the apartments that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system. A resident in one of the apartments was found dead in their bed. The building was evacuated, and no other apartments had fire damage, although some did sustain water damage. One resident was displaced for at least one night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of family. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Iowa County Emergency Management and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.
x1071.com
Fire that rendered downtown Madison apartment uninhabitable last month ruled unintentional
MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a downtown Madison apartment last month was unintentional, Madison Fire Department officials said Tuesday. The three-story building in the 100 block of South Hancock Street was evacuated on the morning of July 25 after a resident found smoke coming from an upper floor. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, but the entire building was ruled uninhabitable.
x1071.com
Hundreds of guns collected at Dane County gun buyback event
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities collected more than 500 weapons during its inaugural Gift Cards for Guns event over the weekend. In total, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office collected 577 firearms of various kinds in exchange for $43,380 worth of gas and grocery gift cards. “We’re very...
x1071.com
Dane County COVID-19 community level returns to high
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County’s COVID-19 community spread level returned to high Monday, the CDC announced. Residents are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors in public and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. The county’s level moved to ‘high’ last month before dropping back to medium on August 5.
x1071.com
Tomah VA says it’s prepared to refer those exposed to toxic burn pits for treatment
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The PACT act is expanding health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. President Biden signed the bipartisan bill into law last week. Exposure to toxic burn pits has resulted in a variety of respiratory issues for veterans. Those...
x1071.com
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
x1071.com
‘These have been little miracles’: 6-month-old gets vaccinated after severe case of COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — When her 6-month-old baby Sylvia recently got a severe case of COVID-19, Florence Edwards-Miller of Madison knew she wanted to get her vaccinated. “Having had an infant with COVID, I have got to say that was really scary, lying there listening to your baby cough, making sure that her next breath comes okay…(it was) way, way scarier than getting her vaccinated,” Edwards-Miller said.
x1071.com
Students get behind-the-scenes look at life as first responders
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Students in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to work as a first responder. Monday was the first day of a week-long Summer Youth Academy hosted by local law enforcement agencies. Organizers said the event is not...
x1071.com
Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
x1071.com
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
x1071.com
UW System launches tuition promise for Milwaukee, Parkside, Whitewater campuses
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will give tuition assistance to students at its Milwaukee, Parkside and Whitewater campuses. System President Jay Rothman announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise on Monday, a program designed to help underserved Wisconsin students attend college without having to pay for tuition and other fees.
