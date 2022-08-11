(The Center Square) – Within the first half of August, Snohomish County has funneled around $22.2 million towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing. The latest purchase was of the Americas Best Value Inn in Edmonds, which was announced Monday. This newly acquired hotel will be turned into bridge housing with 55 time-limited units for homeless people.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO