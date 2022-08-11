Read full article on original website
(The Center Square) – Within the first half of August, Snohomish County has funneled around $22.2 million towards the acquisition of 165 units of bridge housing. The latest purchase was of the Americas Best Value Inn in Edmonds, which was announced Monday. This newly acquired hotel will be turned into bridge housing with 55 time-limited units for homeless people.
Snohomish County, Wash., August 15, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced that the County is using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase a second hotel to convert to time-limited bridge housing with wraparound services. The America’s Best Value Inn in Edmonds will provide 55 new units of time-limited, bridge housing for individuals living without shelter.
