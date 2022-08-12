Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Urgent hunt for three children believed to be with their father who told his ex-partner he was taking them away for ten days but still hasn't returned
A search is underway for three school children from Wythenshawe who have disappeared after going on a trip with their father. Khalid Algehani, 8, Aasayah Algehani, 6, Maimunah Algehani, 4, were last seen by their mother Dawn Daley when the children's dad came to pick them up from her home on July 30.
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed
A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
Narcity
A 17-Year-Old Has Been Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself & Another Teen In Ajax
An accidental shooting has left two teenagers with gunshot wounds in Ajax this week. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Durham Regional Police (DRPS) report a 17-year-old boy accidentally discharged a gun, shooting himself and an 18-year-old girl on Monday, August 15, according to a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Someone Punched A Car Window In A Calgary Store Parking Lot & Shattered It (VIDEO)
Calgary Police confirmed they are investigating an incident where a man was filmed punching through a car window in a store parking lot, but charges have yet to be laid. The altercation took place at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Country Village Road North East, on Friday, August 12, and the incident was filmed by the driver of the car.
Narcity
OPP Arrested A Man Who Allegedly Smuggled Over 370K Contraband Cigarettes To Ottawa
An Ottawa man is now facing charges in connection with trafficking hundreds of thousands of unstamped cigarettes to the country. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team (CTET), including investigators from the Ministry of Finance, started the investigation this past May, according to a recently published press release.
Narcity
Niagara Police Look For Man Who Allegedly Robbed 2 Pizza Delivery Drivers At Knifepoint
The Niagara Regional Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly stole from a couple of pizza delivery drivers over the weekend. In a news release on Sunday, NRPS shared that the armed robberies happened over the course of the weekend in Thorold. The first incident was reported to...
Comments / 0