ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after ‘burial site’ found in hunt for missing teen and last cell phone message revealed

A POTENTIAL burial site found during the search for a missing teenage girl unearthed the remains of a dog, as cops slam the tip which led to the discovery as frustrating. Kiely Rodni, 16, has been missing for more than a week after mysteriously vanishing from a campground party - with her last text message to her mom claiming she was on her way home.
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Kitten#Cat#Pets
Narcity

Someone Punched A Car Window In A Calgary Store Parking Lot & Shattered It (VIDEO)

Calgary Police confirmed they are investigating an incident where a man was filmed punching through a car window in a store parking lot, but charges have yet to be laid. The altercation took place at the Real Canadian Superstore parking lot on Country Village Road North East, on Friday, August 12, and the incident was filmed by the driver of the car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Narcity

OPP Arrested A Man Who Allegedly Smuggled Over 370K Contraband Cigarettes To Ottawa

An Ottawa man is now facing charges in connection with trafficking hundreds of thousands of unstamped cigarettes to the country. The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team (CTET), including investigators from the Ministry of Finance, started the investigation this past May, according to a recently published press release.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy