Don’t Look For A Rivalry Between ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘House of Dragons’ [TCA]

Amazon Studios Boss Calls ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series “The Crown Jewel” For Prime Video
When it was announced that Amazon was spending nearly $250 million to land the rights to “The Lord of the Rings,” the average person was taken aback by the sheer cost to gain the rights to tell the story. Then it was announced that the first season of the series, only eight episodes, would cost almost $500 million to produce. This is a huge amount of money, even in an era when streamers are spending absurd money to become top dog. But according to Amazon, there is a reason why the company is willing to spend this much on the property— “The Lord of the Rings” is special.
Himesh Patel On His Emmy Nod For ‘Station Eleven,’ The Series That Almost Didn’t Happen [Interview]
Himesh Patel wanted to scream when he found out he was Emmy nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for “Station Eleven.” Because he was on a train, however, he kept quiet. No need to cause any panic, but the recognition of a role that spans twenty years meant a great deal to him.
Patrick Somerville Cried For Joy After ‘Station Eleven’ Emmy Nods [Interview]
When writer and producer Patrick Somerville is making something, he wants it to give you that “Everlasting Gobstopper” feeling. To Somerville, that’s a project that is not only beautiful but emotionally true. That focus is one of the reasons his Emmy-nominated adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel “Station Eleven” connected with so many people.
Cathy Yan’s Fandom Of ‘Succession’ Turned Into An Emmy Nod [Interview]
Are you’re a writer or director in the industry in love with an established show you’re not working on? Let the journey Cathy Yan went on be a lesson to you. The “Birds of Prey” filmmaker is an Emmy nominee today because she made sure the powers at be were aware she is a massive fan of HBO’s “Succession.” And it was her first television credit. Sure, it helped that she lived in the New York Metro area and was available to helm the third episode (“The Disruption”), but after a sit-down meeting with series creator Jesse Armstrong, she landed the assignment. A year later she was shocked to get her first Emmy Award nomination (and we’re pretty sure HBO was surprised too).
‘Wizard Of Oz’: ‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris To Write & Direct WB’s Remake Of The Classic Film
When remaking something as iconic as “The Wizard of Oz,” you have to make sure you get it right, otherwise, people are going to riot. The 1939 film is one of the most acclaimed and revered films to ever get made and clearly, Warner Bros. doesn’t want to screw it up. So, with that in mind, it appears the studio is ready to change directors for the forthcoming remake of “The Wizard of Oz,” going in a completely new direction for the film.
‘Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: Guillermo Del Toro’s Horror Anthology Arrives Just In Time For Halloween
Guillermo del Toro is a huge fan of horror films, particularly those that feature beautiful, but terrifying monsters. So, it’s no surprise that when crafting his new horror anthology, “Cabinet of Curiosities,” he aimed to include stories with scary monsters and horrific stories. As seen in the...
‘Orphan: First Kill’ Review: A Predictable Horror Prequel Without Anything New To Offer
If Paramount+ viewers haven’t paused or given up on “Orphan: First Kill” by the second act, they might be shocked by a truly bonkers midway twist. This jarring development completely upends a film that had, up until that point, seemed like a milquetoast reheat of the first film. It’s a shame that most of the film’s creativity seems siphoned off in other directions rather than sticking the landing for its intriguing plot gambit.
‘Day Shift’ Review: Jamie Foxx’s Vampire Film Packs An Action-Packed Bite But Not Much Else
“Day Shift” treats its mix of action, comedy, and horror as an excuse to repeat those genres with lots of stuff you’ve seen and heard before. But the fun of this vampire movie is more about its charisma: it’s about Jamie Foxx gliding through a major action role (more than his part in Netflix’s previous “Project Power”), and a mighty cool Snoop Dogg wearing a big cowboy hat, later on hauling a vampire-killing machine gun named “Big Bertha.” And not for nothing, “Day Shift” is also the rare modern action movie that makes a meal out of its fight scenes.
‘For All Mankind’: Creators Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi Talk Season 3 Finale & Tease Season 4 [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast, co-host Mike DeAngelo launches into one of the best sci-fi series currently on television, “For All Mankind.” The show began as an alternate history version of the 1969 space race in which the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon, kicking off an increasingly different reality that keeps the space race running towards new goals for decades. Season 3 has seen the race to Mars in the 1990s amidst the continued tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu and more.
‘God’s Creatures’ Trailer: Emily Watson & Paul Mescal Star In A24’s New Mother & Son Psychological Drama
Filmmaker Anna Rose Holmer dazzled critics in 2015 with her feature debut “The Fits,” which made a big splash at Sundance that year. Seven years later, she finally returns with collaborator Saela Davis, who was the co-writer and editor of “The Fits.” Together, they have directed the new psychological drama/thriller “God’s Creatures.” Premiering at The Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to great acclaim, Davis and Holmer’s film Paul Mescal (“Normal People,” “The Lost Daughter”), Aisling Franciosi (“The Nightingale,” “The Fall”), and Academy Award-nominee Emily Watson (“Breaking the Waves,” “Punch Drunk Love”).
‘Masters Of The Universe’ Turns 35: When A Bad Film Becomes A Nostalgic Classic Due To Lack Of Options [The Playlist Podcast]
Way before the Marvel Cinematic Universe showed that superheroes and kids franchises could be record-breaking box office hits. Even before “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” showed that film adaptations of children’s toys and cartoons could work. Hell, predating Tim Burton’s world-changing “Batman,” there was “Masters of the Universe.” The 1987 box office bomb starring Dolph Lundgren was a Hollywood attempt to capitalize on a famous cartoon and toy line doomed by a low budget but filled with a ton of heart. And though it isn’t often brought up as a cult classic of the late-‘80s, The Playlist Podcast is here to say that it should. Well, kinda.
