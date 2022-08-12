Don’t Look For A Rivalry Between ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘House of Dragons’ [TCA]

Are you’re a writer or director in the industry in love with an established show you’re not working on? Let the journey Cathy Yan went on be a lesson to you. The “Birds of Prey” filmmaker is an Emmy nominee today because she made sure the powers at be were aware she is a massive fan of HBO’s “Succession.” And it was her first television credit. Sure, it helped that she lived in the New York Metro area and was available to helm the third episode (“The Disruption”), but after a sit-down meeting with series creator Jesse Armstrong, she landed the assignment. A year later she was shocked to get her first Emmy Award nomination (and we’re pretty sure HBO was surprised too).

