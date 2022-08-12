ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights

The562's coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament

The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Erin Carey Returns to Wilson To Coach Girls’ Basketball

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson got a piece of great news last week as the school announced that Erin Carey is returning to coach the Bruins’ girls’ basketball team after a year away from high school sports. Carey led the Bruins to the CIF Southern Section Division 3A championship in 2020, the school’s first title in the sport in 20 years. The Bruins also finished in second place in the Moore League that year for the first time in 10 years.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week One

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section's Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach, CA
