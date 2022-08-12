Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Lakewood, Long Beach Poly Volleyball Highlights
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Lancers alum JP Crawford. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Top Long Beach Volleyball Teams Open Season at Lakewood/Molten Tournament
The562’s coverage of volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty-May Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The first weekend of the volleyball season went well for the top teams in Long Beach and the Moore League, with Lakewood, Poly, Wilson, Millikan, and Cabrillo all competing in the Lakewood/Molten Tournament. The Lancers and Jackrabbits compete in the Division 1 bracket at Artesia while Wilson and Millikan competed in Division 2 at Wilson; the teams went a combined 6-2 on the day with the Lancers, Bruins and Rams all going 2-0.
Erin Carey Returns to Wilson To Coach Girls’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson got a piece of great news last week as the school announced that Erin Carey is returning to coach the Bruins’ girls’ basketball team after a year away from high school sports. Carey led the Bruins to the CIF Southern Section Division 3A championship in 2020, the school’s first title in the sport in 20 years. The Bruins also finished in second place in the Moore League that year for the first time in 10 years.
Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week One
Compton vs. Dymally (at Compton College), 7:30 p.m. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
6 fraternities cut ties with USC over crackdown on parties
Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year.
IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach
After 32 consecutive years at Rainbow Lagoon Park, the popular jazz festival was forced to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this year. The post IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Former SDSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty in Shooting Death of LA Resident
A former San Diego State football player pleaded not guilty this week in the March shooting death of a man out walking his dog in Los Angeles. Cliffton Kamal Styles, 21, is charged with murder in the slaying of Marcos Sandoval, 52. He was transferred to California on Aug. 3...
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Los Angeles: Third suspect arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio
A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Southern California police officer, authorities said Friday. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro, was arrested Thursday evening, days after Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, of Bell Gardens, was fatally shot in a parking lot of an LA Fitness gym in Downey, California, the Downey Police Department said.
Three stabbed outside Costa Mesa nightclub, man and woman arrested
A man and a woman from Newport Beach have been arrested after three men were stabbed outside a Costa Mesa nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were arrested in Irvine on Wednesday, August 3rd, the day after the stabbing. Mason was charged with attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. Bakir was charged with accessory after the fact.
Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
Inglewood trash driver caught throwing trash on residents yard
INGLEWOOD – The trash company contracted to service Inglewood residents was caught on camera throwing trash on a residents yard. Republic Services, a division of Consolidated Waste, has a multi-year contract with the City that came under scrutiny for the high price to residents. Former councilwoman Judy Dunlap alerted the District Attorney’s office that Mayor James T. Butts voted twice to enter into exclusive negotiations with Republic after they hired his brother.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Fatal shooting leaves one dead in Willowbrook area
WILLOWBROOK, Calif. – A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Fatally Shot in South L.A. Area
A man was fatally shot Friday in the View Park-Windsor Hills area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man was taken to...
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
