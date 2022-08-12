Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’ Officially Casts Its Lead Actors
Kevin Costner‘s new Western film saga “Horizon” has officially cast its stars. The four-part film begins filming in Utah on August 29. It’s produced through Costner’s Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Costner is directing, the first film he’s directed since 2003’s “Open Range.” He wrote the script with director Jon Baird and is starring as well.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington are set to star in Kevin Costner’s epic historical drama Horizon
Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington have teamed up with Kevin Costner for his new project, Horizon. The Oscar winner, 67, co-wrote the script for the epic historical drama, which will begin production in Utah on August 29. In addition to starring in the film, he will also direct, produce and...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Whoopi Goldberg Earned $60M On ‘The View,’ But Her Daughter And Grandchildren Are Making Their Own Fortune
American actor and television personality Whoopi Goldberg has become a popular face with the new generation for her role as the host of The View. She has been in the entertainment industry for a while and has many accolades to her name, including a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album with her Broadway show Whoopi Goldberg, while her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple garnered her first Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
Kristin Chenoweth's naughty answer stuns Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud': 'I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me'
Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth was out raising money for her charity Sunday on Celebrity Family Feud. She also managed to shock host Steve Harvey — and everyone else in the studio — with a lewd answer on the very first question. “You know what, I'm really...
An Iconic Kevin Costner Western Is Exiting Netflix in August
Wyatt Earp, the western Kevin Costner fought to make almost three decades ago, is ending its nine-month run on Netflix. But fans, there’s still time to pop some corn and watch the classic. It’s not that Netflix has a grudge against Kevin Costner. The streaming service plans to drop...
Viola Davis Joins The Cast Of The Upcoming ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Film
Though Viola Davis is an actress that has earned a ton of awards and acclaim over the course of her career, she’s never been one to shy away from a good role in a franchise. Most recently, she’s shown up as Amanda Waller in a number of DC superhero films. And next, it appears she’s ready to join the YA franchise, “The Hunger Games.”
‘Day Shift’ Review: Jamie Foxx’s Vampire Film Packs An Action-Packed Bite But Not Much Else
“Day Shift” treats its mix of action, comedy, and horror as an excuse to repeat those genres with lots of stuff you’ve seen and heard before. But the fun of this vampire movie is more about its charisma: it’s about Jamie Foxx gliding through a major action role (more than his part in Netflix’s previous “Project Power”), and a mighty cool Snoop Dogg wearing a big cowboy hat, later on hauling a vampire-killing machine gun named “Big Bertha.” And not for nothing, “Day Shift” is also the rare modern action movie that makes a meal out of its fight scenes.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental to Debut on Peacock
The John Wick prequel is switching up its rollout plan. Initially destined for Starz, the series will now debut on Peacock. Peacock and Lionsgate today announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the highly anticipated three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick. Premiering exclusively on...
Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
Aaron Taylor-Johnson Turned Down A Role In ‘Deadpool 2’ Before Leading Sony’s ‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie
British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Tenet”) is no stranger to comic book roles. He first made big waves in the U.S. when he played the lead in Matthew Vaughn’s “Kick-Ass” and eventually took on the role of Quicksilver in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” The actor has now landed a second Marvel role by leading Sony’s “Kraven The Hunter,” which is a“Spider-Man” spinoff focused on the villain but has recently revealed he almost appeared in another Marvel project before that.
John Wick 4 Will Be The Longest In The Series, But The Director Has A Good Reason For It
John Wick: Chapter 4 director explained why the next movie in the Keanu Reeves-led action film series is the longest yet.
Emma Thompson Back in the Oscar Race After ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Appeals Academy’s Theaters-Only Rule
Sophie Hyde’s “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January, receiving critical acclaim — particularly for its star Emma Thompson — with many calling her a potential Oscars best actress contender. But the British sex comedy, which was acquired by Searchlight Pictures and later released on Hulu June 17, became ineligible when the Academy reverted to its pre-pandemic requirements that a film must have a theatrical release of seven days before debuting on a streaming platform. However, Variety has now confirmed that Searchlight Pictures formally submitted an appeal to deem the film...
Dwayne Johnson Thought It Would Be A “Disservice” If Black Adam Showed Up In ‘Shazam’
One thing that has become readily apparent in the promotion of the upcoming superhero film, “Black Adam,” is that Dwayne Johnson and the folks involved with the project don’t really want to talk about Shazam. This is interesting because the characters of Black Adam and Shazam have been linked for more than half a century in the comics, serving as sort of yin and yang versions of the same idea. But Johnson isn’t here to talk about Shazam, and he clearly doesn’t want the two characters bonded from the beginning.
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
