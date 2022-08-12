Read full article on original website
Man found dead in Harrison Twp. after apparent hit-and-run crash, deputies say
HARRISON TWP. — A man found dead on a Harrison Twp. street early Monday morning was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stay on the scene after the crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>School bus with over 30 students on-board crashes into College Corner...
Two People Killed In Head On Crash Near Maine / New Hampshire Border
Two people are dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in the Maine town of Berwick. According to WMTW, police reported that a 1999 Volvo S90 was driving south on Route 4. The Volvo was reportedly passing several vehicles when it had a head on collision with a 2014 Chevy sedan. The crash happened near the intersection with Old Route 4.
willmarradio.com
Man killed after hitting bridge in Red Wing, fatal Corvette crash in St. Louis County
(Red Wing MN-) A Woodbury man was killed in a crash in Red Wing last night. The state patrol says at 11:24 p.m. a 54-year-old man was driving a small SUV southbound across the Highway 63 Bridge when he hit a concrete roadside barrier. The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. No names released at this time.
tncontentexchange.com
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident
A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police believe alcohol was factor in West Bloomfield motorcycle crash
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police believe alcohol was a factor in a motorcycle crash that happened overnight in West Bloomfield Township. Officials announced around 3:30 a.m. Monday (Aug. 15) that Orchard Lake Road was being shut down from the north side of Gateway Plaza to 14 Mile Road due to a crash.
One Dead, Nine Injured In Gas Explosion At Missouri Home
A gas explosion Monday at a southeast Missouri home killed one person and injured nine others, authorities said. The explosion happened around 7 a.m. in Wyatt, a town of about 280 people that's about 130 miles (210 kilometers) south of St. Louis, Capt. Barry Morgan with the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office said. He said authorities were trying to determine whether a water heater or stove were to blame.
O'Fallon, Missouri man dead after being struck by vehicle Saturday night
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from O'Fallon, Missouri, died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the man was walking in the middle of Highway 79 north of Vomund Road in St. Charles County shortly before 11:30 p.m., when he was struck by a GMC Jimmy.
Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Charles County crash
A driver fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening in St. Charles County.
Motorcyclist run over after hitting deer in Eastern Idaho
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on August 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 P.M., westbound on US30 at milepost 360 near McCammon, in Bannock County. A 58-year-old male from Bancroft was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 30 near BJ Barnes Trucking when...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
1 person dead, 2 others injured in crash involving motorcycle on N.J. highway
One person died and two others were injured Friday evening in a crash on Route 73 in Voorhees, police said. Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, which happened around 6 p.m., Voorhees Police Capt. Carmen Del Palazzo told NJ Advance Media. Del Palazzo could not immediately...
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
tncontentexchange.com
23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road. State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck.
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
Driver Was Going Double Speed Limit In Fatal Head-On Crash: Somerset Prosecutor
A 20-year-old driver from Old Bridge driver was speeding and trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone when he drove into oncoming traffic, causing an accident that left one person dead and another seriously hurt, authorities in Somerset County said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was going nearly double the...
abc17news.com
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
15 people rescued in Colorado as mudslide shuts down mountain pass
Eight cars and 15 occupants were stranded on Saturday after being caught in a major mudslide at the Ingram Falls area of Black Bear Pass, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Black Bear Pass is considered a difficult drive, that goes through winding switchbacks near Bridal Veil Falls....
KMBC.com
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash
North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
