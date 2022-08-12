Read full article on original website
tncontentexchange.com
Watch News-Press NOW for details on Buchanan County's lakes
Our Alex Simone will have information on the challenges that come with Buchanan County owbow lakes. Tune into News-Press NOW tonight and check back for the full story.
tncontentexchange.com
East Buchanan partners with Clinton County for new school resource officer
The East Buchanan School District has another layer of security this school year with the addition of a second school resource officer. The district has partnered with Clinton County to provide a full-time school resource officer who will oversee the East Buchanan elementary and high school buildings in Gower. The middle school in Easton has an SRO provided by Buchanan County.
tncontentexchange.com
Bohart, Francis O. 1944-2022 Mound City, Mo.
MOUND CITY, Mo. - Francis O. Bohart, 78, of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Aug. 15, 2022, at a St. Joseph hospital. He was born Jan. 14, 1944, to Raymond O. "Bus" and Chrystal (Snider) Bohart. Francis graduated from Mound City High School. On March 16, 1965, he married Barbara...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mound City Resident Arrested in Holt County Sunday
Mound City, MO – A Mound City woman was arrested Sunday in Holt County. At 7:27 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 46-year-old Amy M. Knapp on an outstanding felony failure to appear Holt County warrant originally for burglary, speeding 107 mph in a 70 mph zone, and driving without a license.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tarkio Man Facing More than a Handful of Charges Following Atchison County Arrest
(ATCHISON COUNTY, MO) – A Tarkio man is facing more than a handful of charges following Atchison County arrest Monday. Just after 7:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 40-year-old Travis L. Kephart who is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident, as well as misdemeanor charges for failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no seatbelt, no valid license, and no insurance.
tncontentexchange.com
Bromley, Patricia A. 1940-2022 Cameron, Mo.
CAMERON, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Pat" (McCrea) Bromley, 82, of Rural Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Cameron Nursing and Rehab. Pat was born in St. Joseph to Ralph and Rowena (Haley) McCrea on April 15, 1940. She went to High School in Maysville, and graduated...
tncontentexchange.com
Officers have suspect, still need evidence in 21-year missing person case
In 2001, then-20-year-old Branson Perry vanished from Skidmore, Missouri. Today, officers say they have a suspect in his disappearance. On that day more than 21 years ago, Perry was cleaning up his family’s home in anticipation of the return of his dad from the hospital. He went to hang some jumper cables in a shed near the home but never returned.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident in Mount Ayr Results in Arrest of Driver
MOUNT AYR, IA – Ringgold County authorities arrested a Mount Ayr resident on Sunday after an accident inside the city limits. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Department reports 62-year old Tim Wambold of Mount Ayr was northbound on Polk Street around 6:40 pm when he was rear-ended by another northbound vehicle as they approached an intersection. The other vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
kttn.com
Cameron man injured in three-vehicle crash on I-35
A Cameron resident was the only injury listed in a three-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon on Interstate 35 in Clay County. Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Sifers was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital with minor injuries. Drivers of two pickup trucks, 64-year-old Christopher Jensen of Stanberry and 34-year-old Austin Hassebrock of Van Meter, Iowa were not reported injured.
Search Warrant Nets Felony Drug Arrests in Clarinda
(Clarinda) Two people were arrested on felony drug charges in Clarinda. The Clarinda Police Department says shortly before 6:00 a.m. today (August 15), Clarinda police officers and Page County sheriff deputies served a search warrant at 418 Main Street in Shambaugh. Approximately 30 grams of a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, cash and two motor vehicles were seized.
Creston Police Investigate Single Vehicle Accident
(Creston) A juvenile driver escaped injury in a single vehicle accident. Creston police say the accident happened at around 7:30pm on Friday at Casey’s General Store in Creston. A 14-year-old female driving a 2014 Dodge Durango was entering a parked position facing east when she hit the front passenger...
Man from Bethany hospitalized after van strikes a tree
HARRISON COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Saturday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Harold D. Fordyce, 68, Bethany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 one half mile east of Bethany. The van traveled off the...
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
nodawaynews.com
RadioShack closes up shop at Best Brands Plus
In the early 1960s, RadioShack introduced their 130th franchise store in the world located in Maryville at Best Brands Plus. On August 1, 2022, Radio Shack officially closed their Maryville location. When Owner Cliff McNair purchased Best Brands Plus in 1985, RadioShack was the biggest non-food franchise in the world.
