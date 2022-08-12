ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning

CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
CORNING, CA
Fox40

Logging truck travels off Highway 70, 2 injured

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Fire Department said two people were injured after a logging truck traveled over the edge of Highway 70 early Monday morning. Just before 4 a.m., the fire department said the Butte County Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident near the Pulga maintenance yard where the two individuals were located 150 feet below the road.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire

OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
City
Bangor, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
#Cal Fire#Fire Burning#The Gold Fire#Butte Unit
actionnewsnow.com

Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton

PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
PRINCETON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Chico

CHICO, Calif. – 62-year-old Lonnie Henderson was arrested in Chico during a traffic enforcement stop on Saturday for impersonating a police officer, using a false license plate, and possession of counterfeit money. The traffic stop occurred in the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Chico...
CHICO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Grass Valley Big Rig Crash Results in Injuries

A big rig crash with a motor vehicle occurred on August 14 in Grass Valley, resulting in minor injuries. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 49 just south of La Barr Meadows Road around 7:33 a.m. and involved a Toyota sedan and a big rig. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the Toyota pulled in front of the big rig when the impact occurred and that debris was strewn across all the lanes.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Fox40

Movie being filmed near Roseville school

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof

CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA

