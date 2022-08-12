Read full article on original website
Gallagher Fire is burning west of Interstate 5 in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - The Gallagher Fire has burned four acres off of Leaf Ave. and Rawson Rd. in Corning. The fire has destroyed at least one outbuilding. Action News Now has a video journalist at the location and we will update this article as soon as new information is available.
Logging truck travels off Highway 70, 2 injured
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Fire Department said two people were injured after a logging truck traveled over the edge of Highway 70 early Monday morning. Just before 4 a.m., the fire department said the Butte County Technical Rescue Team responded to the incident near the Pulga maintenance yard where the two individuals were located 150 feet below the road.
Car crash near Oroville airport results in injuries and roadside fire
OROVILLE, Calif. - Four people were injured after a multi-car crash in Oroville on Larkin Rd. near the airport. None of the injuries required hospitalization. Firefighters were kept busy at the scene, however, when the crash caused a fire on the side of the roadway. Captain Jake Gilliam from the...
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
7-year-old hospitalized with major injuries after dirt bike crash in Nevada County, CHP says
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old boy has major injuries after a dirt bike crash with his father in Nevada County Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Grass Valley CHP officers responded to reports of a dirt bike crash around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of...
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
Escaped control burn along Sacramento River near Princeton
PRINCETON, Calif. - A control burn fire got out of control near the Glenn-Colusa County line Thursday night. Early Friday morning the fire was controlled, with a few hot spots still visible. The fire started around 9 p.m. Thursday night. Firefighters confirmed it started when a controlled burn by the...
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Chico
CHICO, Calif. – 62-year-old Lonnie Henderson was arrested in Chico during a traffic enforcement stop on Saturday for impersonating a police officer, using a false license plate, and possession of counterfeit money. The traffic stop occurred in the 2000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in Chico...
Grass Valley Big Rig Crash Results in Injuries
A big rig crash with a motor vehicle occurred on August 14 in Grass Valley, resulting in minor injuries. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 49 just south of La Barr Meadows Road around 7:33 a.m. and involved a Toyota sedan and a big rig. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the Toyota pulled in front of the big rig when the impact occurred and that debris was strewn across all the lanes.
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
Chico gas station robbed after Florida man falls through roof
CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of […]
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
The wildlife that you will find even in central Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some of the wild animals that live in the Sacramento area include raccoons, opossums, skunks, birds, deer, and coyotes, according to the City of Sacramento Animal Care Services. These animals typically have created their homes under decks or up against spas due to the warmth. They also find their food in […]
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
