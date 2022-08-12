ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney received $108,000 cemetery donation

KEARNEY — Fairview Cemetery in Kearney is getting $108,000 for maintenance after a woman made the city cemetery a beneficiary in her trust. Margaret Poe, who established the trust, died Feb. 22. The cemetery, located in the 500 block of North Grove Street, is maintained by the city. The cemetery dates back to the 1800s. Rules and regulations for the longstanding cemetery was created by the city in 1919. A search of those buried there, which includes Spanish-American War veterans, can be done on the city’s website.
Gladstone City Council changes ballot order requirements

GLADSTONE — At the Aug. 8 Gladstone City Council meeting, the council passed a resolution declaring the determination of ballot order for city council elections. Previously, candidates would line up and wait for hours before the filing period opened to secure filing order. Under the new system, candidates who file the first day of the filing period will participate in a random drawing to determine ballot order. After the first day, candidates will be listed in order of filing.
East Buchanan partners with Clinton County for new school resource officer

The East Buchanan School District has another layer of security this school year with the addition of a second school resource officer. The district has partnered with Clinton County to provide a full-time school resource officer who will oversee the East Buchanan elementary and high school buildings in Gower. The middle school in Easton has an SRO provided by Buchanan County.
Bromley, Patricia A. 1940-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Patricia Ann "Pat" (McCrea) Bromley, 82, of Rural Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Cameron Nursing and Rehab. Pat was born in St. Joseph to Ralph and Rowena (Haley) McCrea on April 15, 1940. She went to High School in Maysville, and graduated...
Edwards, Stanley D. 1938-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Stanley D. Edwards, 84, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born June 10, 1938, in Maitland, Missouri, son of Agnes and William Edwards. He graduated from Fillmore, Missouri, High School, class of 1956. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force serving during Vietnam and retired in 1983. Following his retirement from the service, he drove a tanker truck for Marcum Oil Co. for 20 years then later was a driver for the Missouri Auto Dealers Association. He formerly enjoyed playing softball. He also enjoyed gardening, working puzzles, building model cars and playing cards. He was a member of Parkway Christian Fellowship Church.
