SAVANNAH, Mo. - Stanley D. Edwards, 84, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at his home. He was born June 10, 1938, in Maitland, Missouri, son of Agnes and William Edwards. He graduated from Fillmore, Missouri, High School, class of 1956. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force serving during Vietnam and retired in 1983. Following his retirement from the service, he drove a tanker truck for Marcum Oil Co. for 20 years then later was a driver for the Missouri Auto Dealers Association. He formerly enjoyed playing softball. He also enjoyed gardening, working puzzles, building model cars and playing cards. He was a member of Parkway Christian Fellowship Church.

SAVANNAH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO