Will Zalatoris, competing in his first FedExCup Playoffs event, earned his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In addition to becoming the new No. 1 in FedExCup points, entering the second of three playoff events, Zalatoris collected $2.7 million. Sepp Straka, who lost to Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, earned $1.635 million. That's more than he made in winning the Honda Classic earlier this year.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO