Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Ole Miss offers another four-star DB from Ohio
The latest Ole Miss offer has gone out to a promising 2024 cornerback from the state of Ohio. The Rebels have offered four-star corner Aaron Scott out of Springfield (Ohio) High School. The 6-1, 160-pound Scott is a four-star prospect rated as the nation's No. 11 cornerback and the No....
Practice focus: Florida fall camp day 10
Ohio DL Xavier Dahn preparing for fall visits
Austintown (Ohio) Fitch 2024 defensive line Xavier Dahn is one of the top defensive line prospects in the state of Ohio and he went to a handful of mega camps in June. “In June I went to Robert Morris. I went to Kent State, Youngstown State and Penn State,” said Dahn.
Douglas discusses offensive talent, scrimmage performance
Offensive lineman Eric Douglas gets to block for and see the talent that is on South Carolina’s offense every day at practice. From what he has seen so far through preseason camp, Douglas likes the playmakers that the Gamecocks will bring to the field this season. Douglas said those...
New Crystal Ball Forecast in for Oregon
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln edge rusher David Peevy is getting closer to making a decision and I recently put in a Crystal Ball forecast.
Golf Channel
Rumor confirmed: Cameron Smith to ... world No. 1 with win in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It’s been a week filled with distractions for Cameron Smith, but on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship there will be an asterisk that’ll be impossible to ignore. No, it won’t be the ongoing rumors that the Australian is poised to join LIV...
desotocountynews.com
Jeffries holds basketball camp ahead of senior season at State
Photo: Campers play a 5-on-5 game on the old Memphis Tigers FedExForum basketball court at the Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County Sports) D. J. Jeffries, the Olive Branch state champion and all-state basketball star who has gone on to play at the University of...
High school football player calls jamboree chaos ‘devastating’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Business Academy’s football players were ready to play their hearts out in the high school jamboree Friday night, but it did not happen. Chaos erupted at Crump Stadium just before the 33 MBA players hit the field. “It was devastating because we worked hard this summer to get to where we […]
Memphis Topgolf location's general opening date revealed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The technology-driven golf entertainment complex company Topgolf has set sights on opening their previously-announced Shelby County location by the end of next year. November of 2023 is when the new complex is expected to open it's doors to the greater Memphis area. An area north of...
Golf Channel
FedEx St. Jude Championship purse payout: Will Zalatoris cashes in with $2.7 million
Will Zalatoris, competing in his first FedExCup Playoffs event, earned his first PGA Tour win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. In addition to becoming the new No. 1 in FedExCup points, entering the second of three playoff events, Zalatoris collected $2.7 million. Sepp Straka, who lost to Zalatoris on the third playoff hole at TPC Southwind, earned $1.635 million. That's more than he made in winning the Honda Classic earlier this year.
WREG
Get ready for some rain, Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring significant rainfall to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, WREG meteorologist Todd Demers says. More than 4 inches of rain could fall in Memphis over a 12-hour period, according to one model. Other areas may see less,...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in each state, including this spot in Tennessee.
Memphis breaks all-time record in post-pandemic job recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce announced that the Memphis job growth outpaced the US national job growth rate in its pandemic recovery. After a small contraction in the job markets in May 2022, the Greater Memphis region set an all-time record high with 661,700 jobs. The Chamber also noted that the […]
Chaos erupts at Crump stadium football jamboree; MSCS says no guns found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chaos and confusion filled the air at Crump Stadium after spectators reported hearing gunshots Friday night. Multiple football games were supposed to take place Friday at the stadium. “We started hearing different noises and it was chaotic,” said one witness, who was at the event to see her son play. Officials called off […]
By the numbers: How gas prices have changed in Memphis in the last week
Gas prices in the U.S. fell for the seventh consecutive week, and according to President Biden more than half of gas stations across the country are selling gas for less than $4 per gallon. The national average gas price Thursday was $4.13 a gallon, according to AAA, down 14 cents from one week ago and 67 cents in […]
theclintoncourier.net
7 Important Gun Law Differences Between Mississippi and Other States
Buying a gun in the state of Mississippi isn’t as hard as other states, but if you choose to travel with your firearm or move to another state, you may not have the same rights. For this reason, it’s crucial to understand how Mississippi gun laws change when you cross state borders.
MSCS named Level 5 School District, highest distinction available, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) made an exciting announcement Monday of a new distinction. According to a release, for the first time since the 2014/2015 school year, MSCS is a Level 5 school district. “This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our District...
MSCS responds to fight at Central High School's Crump Stadium Friday with updated security measures
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) broke their silence early Sunday morning regarding two straight days of police-involved incidents at Central High School's Crump Stadium during the MSCS Varsity Football Jamboree, responding to the disturbances with updated security measures. Friday, a large fight on campus at Central High...
actionnews5.com
Millennium Tour: Turned Up! brings Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson to the Bluff City
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another Millennium Tour is heading to the Bluff City but this time around it’ll be “turned up” a notch. “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!” will bring artists who made their mark in the Hip Hop and R&B industry in the early 2000′s like Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd and many more to the FedExForum on Nov. 5.
localmemphis.com
New cross in Cordova sends message of hope
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A church in Cordova turned an old diving platform into an incredible 35-foot cross!. The cross at The New Olivet Worship Center at Woodland Hills was completed in July. "What's special about this weekend is that for the first time since COVID landed in 2019, we...
247Sports
