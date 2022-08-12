ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Elon Musk Hints the $40,000 Tesla Cybertruck Isn't Happening

The Tesla Cybertruck definitely made waves when it was first announced due to its polarizing design and the big performance claims made by Elon Musk. Tesla even went as so far as to release a video of a Cybertruck handedly beating a Ford F-150 in a bout of tug-0-war. Performance antics aside, the Cybertruck's most impressive number was its MSRP. When Tesla first launched the pre-order site for the truck, the starting price was listed at $39,900 for the single-motor model.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct To Consumer#Price Gouging#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Msrp
torquenews.com

Tesla Has Stopped Taking New Orders For The Model 3 Long Range

In an update to the company's online configurator, Tesla has stopped taking new orders for the Model 3 Long Range. Now if you go to Tesla's website to order this Model 3 variant, it simply reads "available in 2023." In the past 2 years, Tesla has instituted several price hikes...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Prototype Drive: Worthy of a "Watch Out, Tesla Model 3"

To look at, sit in, and drive the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, you'd think Hyundai was trying to push upmarket into the "premium" space between mainstream and luxury brands. Executives at the Korean automaker insist that's not what they're up to, they just want to bring a premium experience to the masses. Our quick jaunt in an Ioniq 6 prototype shows they've succeeded.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Robb Report

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S Just Broke the Tesla Model S’s Nürburgring EV Record

The Nürburgring has a new electric king—and this time it’s German. Porsche has just announced that the Taycan has regained its title as the fastest production EV to circle the infamous “Green Hell” after completing a lap in just 7:33.3. That time easily beats the previous mark, which was set by the Tesla Model S last year. Lars Kern drove the Taycan Turbo S on its recent record-setting run around the race complex’s 12.9-mile north loop, according to the automaker. He was able to complete his trip around the winding circuit more than two seconds quicker than the high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Musk Says The Tesla Semi Will Ship To Buyers This Year

Elon Musk claims the Tesla Semi truck will start reaching customers by the end of this year. Do we have any reason to doubt the man?. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017 with the promise it would reach trucking companies in 2019. The next promises were 2020 and then 2021. But still no truck. Now it appears the new target is within six months. Tesla aims to make good on deliveries of the 500-mile range Semi and reassured the public that the Cybertruck would arrive by 2023 (something he confirmed at the annual meeting earlier this month) but there was no still word on the long-range Semi.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sales and export in China are down, but factory upgrade is to blame

Tesla’s (TSLA) sales in China are down more than 60% month-to-month in July, but Gigafactory Shanghai’s planned upgrade is to blame. After a tough Q2 in China due to the restrictions in the city of Shanghai forcing Tesla to shut down its factory, the automaker started to ramp production back up again with 78,906 vehicles and exported 968 in June 2022.
ECONOMY
knowtechie.com

New Tesla milestone shows how far it lags behind other automakers

Tesla has just hit a milestone mark of 3 million total cars produced in the company’s lifetime. That might sound like a lot, but when compared to other auto manufacturers, the numbers aren’t that impressive at all. Tesla CEO and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk recently took to Twitter...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk says Tesla has produced more than three million vehicles

Tesla has now produced more than three million cars, a third of them in China, CEO Elon Musk announced on Sunday. "Congrats Giga Shanghai on making millionth car! Total Teslas made now over 3M," Musk tweeted. Construction for Tesla's Shanghai factory began in 2018, but the facility has been plagued...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Semi, EV Credit & China's 6 Million EVs: Top EV News Aug 12

This week, we have news on “EV Incentives,” 6 Million EV Units In China, Tesla, and Autonomy. Here's our Top EV News for the week of August 11, 2022. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous vehicle companies hire the best talent. In addition to these services, EPG puts out an informative weekly newsletter that is now named Mobility EVo. You can sign up for the newsletter here.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Semi Will Enter The Market Later This Year

The Tesla Semi, unveiled in 2017 and initially expected in 2019, after multiple delays is finally expected to enter the market this year. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that shipping of the Tesla Semi will start this year. Not only that but the company will be delivering the long-range version, which is expected to be able to go 500 miles (over 800 km) on a single charge. The Tesla Cybertruck pickup is set for 2023.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chinese-Powered Tesla Model Y Are Being Made With Lighter Batteries

The Tesla Model Y sure seems to be the right car at the right time. For starters, it's electric and has the features and cargo space that today's consumers demand. Tesla frontman Elon Musk claims that the Tesla Model Y is now the highest revenue vehicle in the world and predicts it will be the best-selling volume car sold worldwide by next year. Clearly, Musk knows something we don't, and now Tesla has also quietly deviated on its core battery technology by using Chinese BYD batteries for European Model Y vehicles.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk says production for Autonomy's US$490 monthly Tesla subscription service is a 'challenge'

Tesla's electric vehicles are increasingly getting on the radar of car subscription services in the US. After Kyte announced its US$995 Tesla Model 3 monthly fee with an annual subscription that includes "maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance," it's now time for Autonomy to come with an even better offer. The vehicle subscription startup wants to enlarge its fleet with about 23,000 electric cars for a total of US$1.2 billion. While Autonomy will be diversifying its roster with 17 different EV makers, the lion's share of its orders will go to Tesla, followed by GM and Volkswagen.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Celebrates 1,000,000th Electric Car Produced In Shanghai

Tesla celebrates the 1 millionth electric car produced at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China. The official confirmation indicates that the jubilee EV was produced on August 13, 2022. Let's recall that the construction of the factory began on January 7, 2019, while the first cars produced at the...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla has world’s 7th largest supercomputer by GPU count: AI lead

Tesla AI Infra & AI Platform Engineering Manager Tim Zaman recently stated that the electric vehicle maker now has the world’s seventh largest supercomputer by GPU count, and that’s even before the company deploys its custom Dojo supercomputer. The massive graphics supercomputer hints at Tesla’s focus on its data and computing-intensive projects, such as Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy