Elon Musk claims the Tesla Semi truck will start reaching customers by the end of this year. Do we have any reason to doubt the man?. The Semi was unveiled back in 2017 with the promise it would reach trucking companies in 2019. The next promises were 2020 and then 2021. But still no truck. Now it appears the new target is within six months. Tesla aims to make good on deliveries of the 500-mile range Semi and reassured the public that the Cybertruck would arrive by 2023 (something he confirmed at the annual meeting earlier this month) but there was no still word on the long-range Semi.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO