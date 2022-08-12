Read full article on original website
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Best Minnesota Restaurant for Outdoor Seating 90 Minutes from Rochester
During the summer months, outdoor dining is a must whenever possible. We don't get warm weather here for very long! There are plenty of great outdoor dining spots around southeast Minnesota and Minnesota in general but one restaurant, in particular, has been declared to have the best outdoor dining in the state.
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
Cannon Falls, Waterville & Wanamingo Play State Baseball in Faribault
The Faribault Lakers team did not make the State Amateur Baseball Tournament but four of their pitchers were drafted by other Region 3C teams that are participating. Joey Grote and Matt Lane were drafted by St. Patrick. Also Jeremy Heitkamp from St. Benedict. Union Hill drafted Egan Bonde of the...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
22 of the Most Adorable Puppies Now At Rochester NonProfit
You know how adorable little puppies are, right?! You just want to snuggle them and take them home. Well, 22 puppies just arrived at a non-profit in Rochester, Minnesota and now our help is needed to keep them fed. 22 Puppies Arrive at Camp Companion in Rochester, Minnesota. If seeing...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
Wanamingo and Cannon Falls Qualify for State Baseball
The Cannon Falls Bears fell 9-2 Friday night to Red Wing and the Wanamingo Jacks came all the way throug the Elimination Bracket to earn a trip to the State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Jacks defeated Dodge County 6-2 and rolled over Stewartville-Racine 11-2 Saturday meaning they will be the...
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash
Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
New Rochester Fire Dept. Program Asks For Sensitive Information
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department is publicizing a new program that allows residents and property owners to safely share life safety information that could aid the fire department in its response to emergencies. It's called Community Connect and is being touted as a secure online platform...
Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
Mother of 12 & Mega Volunteer Goodhue County Seniors of Year
Kathleen (Kay) Gadient of Zumbrota and Howard "Howie" Ayen also of Zumbrota were chosen the Goodhue County Outstanding Senior Citizens of the Year . The announcement was made this evening in the Beer Garden at the Goodhue County Fair in Zumbrota. Here is a portion what was said about Kay....
