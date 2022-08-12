ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oronoco, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota

I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
FARMINGTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Oronoco, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Oronoco, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free

Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Perkins
Hot 104.7

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Re Max Results#House#The Best Home
AM 1390 KRFO

Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week

It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Wanamingo and Cannon Falls Qualify for State Baseball

The Cannon Falls Bears fell 9-2 Friday night to Red Wing and the Wanamingo Jacks came all the way throug the Elimination Bracket to earn a trip to the State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The Jacks defeated Dodge County 6-2 and rolled over Stewartville-Racine 11-2 Saturday meaning they will be the...
CANNON FALLS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
ALBERT LEA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash

Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy