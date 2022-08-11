Read full article on original website
American Airlines cuts November schedule to avoid disruptions
Aug 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc (AAL.O) has cut thousands of domestic and international flights from its November schedule as part of the carrier's efforts to reduce disruptions that have afflicted the industry this year.
UK sees biggest rise in foreign workers since COVID-19 pandemic
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain recorded its biggest rise in foreign workers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the year to June, driven overwhelmingly by workers from outside the European Union, official figures showed on Tuesday.
nypressnews.com
A pandemic worse than COVID-19 could strike within a decade. These steps would help us cope
The emergence of COVID-19 has produced the worst pandemic in living memory, but barely two years later, countries are now grappling with the appearance of monkeypox, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a public health emergency of international concern. Disease outbreaks are now happening at an increasing rate...
