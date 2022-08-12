ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

LADbible

Squid Game creator in talks to bring series to other countries

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed he’s in talks to bring the Netflix series to other countries. The South Korean director explained that he intentionally set up the possibility of seeing the survival game play out across the globe in the first season, when one of the VIP guests remarks: “The Korean game this year is spectacular.”
LADbible

Man has ‘debunked’ tourist footage of ‘human-sized’ apparitions running across Gettysburg field

A man has ‘debunked’ tourist footage of two ‘human-sized’ apparitions running across Gettysburg field. Watch below to see for yourself:. At first glance, the creepy clip, shot by Greg Yuelling, a 46-year-old store manager from New Jersey, appears to show two apparitions running across the road at the famed Civil War battle site in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
GETTYSBURG, PA
LADbible

New Line Cinema is 'keen on making a standalone Dr. Evil movie'

New Line Cinema reportedly wants to make a Dr. Evil spin-off movie from the Austin Powers universe. According to a report from Puck, Matthew Belloni suggests the raunchy comedy franchises are set to make a comeback, and you can have a discussion about the film genre without mentioning the beloved spy parody series.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ A Cappella Style In New Video

Zayn Malik, 29 , brought on a truly nostalgic moment on Aug. 15. The talented singer shared a black and white video of himself sitting and singing an a capella snippet of the 2014 One Direction song “Night Changes” and his fans were absolutely thrilled over it. His arm tattoos were on full display as he wore overalls and had his long hair pulled back with a bandana while crooning the tune with deep and strong vocals.
MUSIC
LADbible

Saw 10 will be released in cinemas in October 2023

The 10th film in the Saw movie franchise has finally been given a release date. The saga is hitting a big milestone so you know they're going to go big with the gore and horrific games. You can expect to see the film drop in cinemas around the globe on...
MOVIES
LADbible

Quick thinking dad saves dog's life after bear starts chasing it

A quick-thinking dad has gone viral after managing to save his dog's life after a bear started chasing after it. Watch the incredible footage here:. We've all heard the sage advice that if you are confronted by a bear in the wild, the trick is to make yourself look as big as possible in a bid to scare it off.
DESTIN, FL
LADbible

Where was Netflix's Day Shift filmed?

New Netflix comedy Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a dad trying to provide for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, there’s a catch - Bud’s pool cleaning business is actually just a front for a group of vampire hunters that hunt and kill the undead for cash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LADbible

LADbible

