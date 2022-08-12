Read full article on original website
People spot The Game lyric that makes his Eminem diss track from same album very awkward
While many fans have been focusing on The Game's dissing of Eminem in his track 'The Black Slim Shady', others have pointed out a line which, awkwardly, actually makes the rapper look quite protective of the Rap God. Given that it's a whopping 10 minutes long, it's no surprise that...
Couple stunned after finding Silence of the Lambs caterpillar in their garden
A couple were shocked to discover several super rare death’s-head hawkmoth caterpillars – best known for their appearance in Silence of the Lambs – in their garden in Wales. Ian and Sharon Williams found a number of the caterpillars ‘destroying’ some shrubs in their garden and shared...
Squid Game creator in talks to bring series to other countries
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed he’s in talks to bring the Netflix series to other countries. The South Korean director explained that he intentionally set up the possibility of seeing the survival game play out across the globe in the first season, when one of the VIP guests remarks: “The Korean game this year is spectacular.”
Boy's face swells up massively as he's attacked by swarm of bees after constantly poking their hive
A little boy was left with a severely swollen face after he was repeatedly stung by bees when he poked their hive. You can see the shocking reaction here:. The young boy, who has not been named, was out playing in the countryside in the town of Zigong, in south-western China's Sichuan, when he stumbled across a bee hive.
Unearthed footage reveals what The Game really thinks about Eminem after he dropped diss track
Unearthed footage has revealed what The Game really thinks of Eminem after dropping a 10-minute diss track titled 'The Black Slim Shady'. Watch the cringeworthy clip below:. The LA rapper has ever-so-slightly put himself in a bit of an awkward position following his recent Slim Shady diss track from his 10th studio, 30-song, album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Man has ‘debunked’ tourist footage of ‘human-sized’ apparitions running across Gettysburg field
A man has ‘debunked’ tourist footage of two ‘human-sized’ apparitions running across Gettysburg field. Watch below to see for yourself:. At first glance, the creepy clip, shot by Greg Yuelling, a 46-year-old store manager from New Jersey, appears to show two apparitions running across the road at the famed Civil War battle site in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
New Line Cinema is 'keen on making a standalone Dr. Evil movie'
New Line Cinema reportedly wants to make a Dr. Evil spin-off movie from the Austin Powers universe. According to a report from Puck, Matthew Belloni suggests the raunchy comedy franchises are set to make a comeback, and you can have a discussion about the film genre without mentioning the beloved spy parody series.
Gran hits back at trolls for calling her 'embarrassing' for wearing hot pants
A gran has hit back at trolls who called her 'embarrassing' for wearing hot pants. Jacqueline Hooton, from Bogner Regis, has gained a bit of a following on social media for sharing videos of her working out and wearing stylish clothes to dispel stereotypes about older women. However, the 59-year-old...
House of the Dragon star opens up on bizarre auditioning process for Game of Thrones spinoff
Actress Eve Best, who is set to star in Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, has described the bizarre audition process she went through before landing the role. Set to debut later this month on Sky Atlantic in the UK, the fantasy drama will act as a...
Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ A Cappella Style In New Video
Zayn Malik, 29 , brought on a truly nostalgic moment on Aug. 15. The talented singer shared a black and white video of himself sitting and singing an a capella snippet of the 2014 One Direction song “Night Changes” and his fans were absolutely thrilled over it. His arm tattoos were on full display as he wore overalls and had his long hair pulled back with a bandana while crooning the tune with deep and strong vocals.
Prey's Dakota Beavers' incredible journey of working at TJ Maxx to fighting Predators
Prey’s breakout star Dakota Beavers has opened up about his rise to fame, revealing that he was working in TJ Maxx ‘not that long ago’. You can see him in action here:. The film, in which Beavers plays Taabe, has enjoyed huge success, becoming Hulu’s biggest ever premiere and earning rave reviews from viewers.
Saw 10 will be released in cinemas in October 2023
The 10th film in the Saw movie franchise has finally been given a release date. The saga is hitting a big milestone so you know they're going to go big with the gore and horrific games. You can expect to see the film drop in cinemas around the globe on...
James May hospitalised after crashing into wall at 75mph filming new show
The Grand Tour star James May has been 'hospitalised' after crashing into a wall at 75mph for a stunt on the hit Amazon Prime Series. The 59-year-old was reportedly driving a rally car at the time alongside his long-standing co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond. However, as per The Sun,...
Quick thinking dad saves dog's life after bear starts chasing it
A quick-thinking dad has gone viral after managing to save his dog's life after a bear started chasing after it. Watch the incredible footage here:. We've all heard the sage advice that if you are confronted by a bear in the wild, the trick is to make yourself look as big as possible in a bid to scare it off.
Woman fuming after £1,100 Center Parcs holiday was ruined by bird poo
A mum has been left livid after her family holiday to Center Parcs was ruined by bird poo. Daniela Sponder said the week-long stay set them back £1,100 but after being left ‘disgusted’ with the situation, they won’t be returning. The 35-year-old was looking forward to...
Where was Netflix's Day Shift filmed?
New Netflix comedy Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a dad trying to provide for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, there’s a catch - Bud’s pool cleaning business is actually just a front for a group of vampire hunters that hunt and kill the undead for cash.
Study reveals men have better chances if they have a dog picture in their dating profile
Men who have dogs in their pictures for online dating apps are perceived to be more attractive, according to a new study. Do you hear that, fellas? Ditch the snaps of you holding a big fish or skiing on the slopes for something more wholesome. Researchers at the University of...
Jeremy Kyle’s security guard Big Steve is now on Drag Race
Jeremy Kyle’s much-loved security guard, Big Steve, has found himself a new job on Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The muscle man reportedly lost his job when The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in 2019. But it seems Steve is a man in demand and has been kept busy...
Official trailer for video game about squirrel with a gun has been released and it looks incredible
The first official trailer for the video game about a squirrel with a gun has dropped and it looks absolutely incredible. It's unsurprisingly called Squirrel with a Gun, and while it isn't the game what we expected to get in 2022, it is what we wanted - nay - needed.
