Source: WNC troopers stop 2 men in connection with Wake deputy’s killing
Law enforcement sources said Burke County state troopers stopped two men early Tuesday afternoon who were being sought in the slaying of a Wake County deputy nearly a week ago. Wake County authorities dispute that claim. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol stopped two cars on Interstate 40...
Pilot who jumped from plane near Raleigh was ‘visibly upset’ over earlier mishap, co-pilot tells NTSB
Charles Hew Crooks, the 23-year-old pilot who reportedly jumped to his death from a damaged plane on July 29, was so upset with a mishap earlier in the flight that he opened a cockpit window and may have become sick, his co-pilot told investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board.
NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (five, nine, nineteen, twenty-four, forty-two) (twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten) Mega Millions. 33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2. (thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000. Pick 3 Day. People are...
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (eight, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-three) Estimated jackpot: $524,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
