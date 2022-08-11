Read full article on original website
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said a police chief, vowing to hold "accountable anyone, no matter their age."
State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities
A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
BET
Emmett Till's Accuser Seen Publicly For The First Time In 20 Years
Just weeks after an unserved arrest warrant was found for Emmett Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant Donham has been found in Kentucky. According to the Daily Mail, Carolyn Bryant Donham is 88 years old and living in Kentucky. A Daily Mail reporter asked her son, Thomas Bryant, 71, if his mother would comment on Till. He reportedly shook his head no with his mother standing behind him. The outlet claims she is legally blind and receives hospice care in her home.
People
How the Parents of a Black College Student Killed by Alleged White Supremacist Became 'Catalysts for Change'
May 2017 was an exciting time for Richard Collins III. The 23-year-old had just received his commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army and was days away from graduating Bowie State University. He went to visit friends on the campus of the University of Maryland, and around 3...
Why did a Baltimore teen disabled by gunfire change her story at the trial of those charged in her shooting?
When Jay’den Franklin-Williams rolled her wheelchair up to the witness stand in Baltimore Circuit Court last month, she later said, she hadn’t decided what she would say about the young man she previously accused of shooting her and the woman she told police had yelled out “Shoot.” More than two years had gone by since a dispute from school devolved into a nighttime brawl where Williams was ...
Woman Caught Getting ‘Very Excited’ About Prospect of Dumping Estranged Husband’s Body in the Ocean Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot
A 48-year-old woman from Tallahassee, Florida, was convicted by a federal jury on Friday in a murder-for-hire plot against her estranged husband, the Department of Justice announced. Federal prosecutors said and a jury concluded that Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, used a cell phone to solicit an assassin...
Abducted girl chews through restraints and her escape leads to discovery of two bodies
A man accused of abducting a 12-year-old who escaped by chewing her way out of restraints after a week in captivity at a rural mobile home was charged with killing two people found dead inside the residence, authorities said Wednesday. Already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the child's...
Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos
The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
Subway feces attack suspect scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island: report
The man accused of smashing his own feces in a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station last winter was reportedly scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island and may have a disfigured face for life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Emmett Till's Accuser, Carolyn Bryant, Seen In Kentucky
Last month, the family of Emmett Till demanded justice, yet again, for the horrendous incident that took place nearly 70 years ago. After digging through files at a Mississippi courthouse, the arrest warrant for Carolyn Bryant, Till's accuser, was found. Infuriated with the evidence, the advocates urged law enforcement to conduct a proper investigation and indict Bryant for her culpability in Till's death.
Throw Away The Key! Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Fear For Safety in GA Prison After Federal Judge Upholds Hate Crime Convictions
Once again, cowardly wannabe klansmen can dish out the violence, but they can’t take it. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan is still trying to weasel their way out of consequences for the 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The three men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder in January. TMZ reports a federal judge upheld their February hate crime conviction. Now Travis McMichael is seeking leniency with the complexion for protection catchphrase: he fears for his life.
San Francisco beating of 70-year-old Asian woman: Police seek 11-year-old, 3 other young suspects
Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News Saturday they are seeking an 11-year-old boy and three other young suspects in a brutal attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco last weekend. The vicious assault was captured on video, but no suspects are in custody. Authorities said that an...
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
Car dealer charged in $750,000 murder-for-hire plot that killed TN couple, feds say
The car dealer is accused of hiring others to kill the woman who he had a previous relationship with, prosecutors say.
Virginia man who set police car ablaze during George Floyd riot sentenced to 364 days, avoids deportation
The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he's already served in custody,...
papermag.com
Ex-Officers Involved in George Floyd's Murder Sentenced to Prison
The last two people involved in the murder of George Floyd have been sentenced to prison. According to Reuters, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were handed down respective prison sentences of 3 years and 3.5 years on Wednesday, July 27. In addition to this, they will also be put under supervised release for two years and have to pay a $200 special assessment fee.
Alabama girl escapes kidnapper, helps police discover bodies
A 12-year-old girl escaped a kidnapper in rural Alabama by chewing through her restraints, then led police to the mobile where she had been held, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, CNN reports. Police announced the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, and it was widely reported on Wednesday. The girl was...
Grand jury DECLINES to indict woman, 88, who triggered 1955 lynching of 14-year-old black boy Emmett Till after accusing him of wolf-whistling at her
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. A Leflore County grand...
Detroit Police officer pleads no contest to neglect of duty charge in crash that killed defense attorney Clifford Woodards
A Detroit Police officer who was speeding to a scene when she caused a fatal wreck has avoided prison time. Teaira Funderburg pleaded no contest to a charge of willful neglect of duty.
BET
Woman Whose Accusation Resulted In Emmett Till's Lynching Will Not Face Justice
A Mississippi grand jury declined to indict the white woman whose sexual harassment accusation against Black teenager Emmett Till led to his 1955 lynching in Mississippi, making it unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her alleged role. Despite the discovery in June of an unserved warrant charging Carolyn...
