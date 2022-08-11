Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Ready Initiative retrains workers for in-demand jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians, the difference between low pay and a living wage could be a six- to twelve-week training program. The Virginia Ready Initiative has helped more than 2,000 people make that transition, retraining workers for in-demand jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. “You...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
WDBJ7.com
Golf tournament raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Golfers gathered on the green Sunday to raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research. The “Swing it to End it” Alzheimer’s tournament hosted 51 golf teams Sunday at the Hanging Rock Golf Club. All the proceeds from the tournament will go to Alzheimer’s and dementia research groups in southwest Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Big boom in Utah
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition. Aaron C. Davis of the Washington Post discusses report that Trump allies copied 'entire hard drives' of Georgia election system software. Tuesday Midday Update. Updated: 2 hours ago. Roanoke Gang Member Sentencing Update. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tuesday Morning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
School bus carrying 30 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A school bus carrying 30 students crashed into a home near the Ohio-Indiana state line early Monday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police. The bus driver, 55-year-old Steven Posco, went into cardiac arrest while driving and hit a...
WDBJ7.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
Comments / 0