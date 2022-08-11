ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Ready Initiative retrains workers for in-demand jobs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For many Virginians, the difference between low pay and a living wage could be a six- to twelve-week training program. The Virginia Ready Initiative has helped more than 2,000 people make that transition, retraining workers for in-demand jobs that don’t require a four-year degree. “You...
Golf tournament raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Golfers gathered on the green Sunday to raise money for Alzheimer’s and dementia research. The “Swing it to End it” Alzheimer’s tournament hosted 51 golf teams Sunday at the Hanging Rock Golf Club. All the proceeds from the tournament will go to Alzheimer’s and dementia research groups in southwest Virginia.
TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: Big boom in Utah

An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition. Aaron C. Davis of the Washington Post discusses report that Trump allies copied 'entire hard drives' of Georgia election system software. Tuesday Midday Update. Updated: 2 hours ago. Roanoke Gang Member Sentencing Update. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tuesday Morning...
