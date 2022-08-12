Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
New Port Director for Calexico Announced
SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl
A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
sierranewsonline.com
Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud
Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
San Diego FBI locates 17 alleged trafficking victims
As part of Operation Cross County, FBI agents worked in conjunction with specialists to identify and locate victims and arrest people involved with sex trafficking in the first two weeks of August.
Border Patrol seizes over $3M of meth during traffic stop
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Friday arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of smuggling 106 pounds of methamphetamine, officials said.
kyma.com
Agents, troopers arrest man attempting to smuggle four migrants near Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents worked together with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to arrest a smuggler on Interstate 8. A post to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector social media says the two organizations were able to find four migrants who were being smuggled.
NBC San Diego
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
KOLD-TV
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
Two USD professors escape violent night in Tijuana
Craig and Linda Barkacs share their account of escaping the violence that erupted in Tijuana on Friday night.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
Tier 2A water shortage declared
Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
CBS News
Wave of violence in Tijuana, Baja California creating nightmare scenario for residents
CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez talked to a Tijuana resident who works in San Diego but lives with his family in Baja California. Oscar Celedon said the city is in chaos as reports spread of alleged cartel members roaming the streets with military-style weapons, pulling people from cars and busses.
Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?
Providing the containers work in the small gap in Yuma, Arizona, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border.
Violence in Tijuana continues amid shelter-in-place warning
The U.S Consulate advising citizens to avoid Baja California for the weekend after multiple reports of cars on fire, heavy police presence, and roadblocks.
Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted items for free
Caltrans representatives announced that the next dump day for San Diegans looking to get rid of their unwanted household items will be held Saturday.
Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja
Cartel Nueva Generación de Jalisco sent a warning that was broadcast on Tijuana's Channel 45 threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets in cities throughout Northern Baja California.
News Now: Tijuana residents emerge from chaotic weekend
Residents are cautiously returning to daily life in Tijuana and other parts of Baja California after cartel-claimed violence and destruction.
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
