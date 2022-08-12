ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
calexicochronicle.com

New Port Director for Calexico Announced

SAN DIEGO — Roque Caza has been appointed as the new port director at the Calexico-area ports of entry, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Diego office. “I am excited and humbled to lead the men and women at the Port...
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl

A Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell, 23, admitted the federal charge under a plea agreement with the The post Man admits to supplying college student with deadly dose of fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Southern California Woman Sentenced For Voter Fraud

Madera, CA – The Madera County Registrar of Voters announced that last month, Elizabeth Gale, a resident of San Diego, pleaded guilty to committing voter fraud in the 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election. “Ms. Gale made the unfortunate mistake of believing that though her mother had recently passed, she...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KOLD-TV

Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A set of shipping containers part of the state’s operation to secure gaps in border wall lasted just days on the Arizona-Mexico border before they were found toppled over Monday morning. Claudia Ramos, a journalist with Univision, was on the border early Monday morning...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Smuggling#Drugs#Fentanyl#Imperial
KYMA News 11

Tier 2A water shortage declared

Arizona is among several states facing a drought. Tuesday, the Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2A shortage of water from the Colorado River. The post Tier 2A water shortage declared appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 9 years in prison for drug trafficking

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced last month to over nine years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization, authorities said. Luis Torres Jaramillo will serve 111 months after previously pleading guilty for transporting heroin for sale, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy