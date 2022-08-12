Read full article on original website
I tried a 3-ingredient recipe for teriyaki chicken, and the sauce was super easy to make and delicious
I made the popular Japanese dish with just chicken, soy sauce, and brown sugar. Here's how the meal turned out and what I would tweak next time.
Instant Pot Chicken Thighs with Garlic and Lemon
Some of the best chicken recipes are the simplest, and it doesn’t get much easier than cooking these lemon-drenched chicken thighs in the Instant Pot. It’s one of those recipes that combines uncomplicated ingredients in just the right way to create something so classic and delicious that it’s perfect for the regular rotation. Serve the chicken alongside a nice crisp salad, roasted vegetables, mashed potatoes, or rice and you’ve got dinner.
I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk
When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
Thick & Creamy Instant Pot White Chicken Chili
Over the years I’ve tried a lot of different types of chili recipes — ground beef chili, turkey chili, chicken chili, vegan chili, Whole30 chili — yet the one recipe I cannot stop coming back to is this white chicken chili. It is sublimely comforting and layered with rich, warm flavors. And even though it comes together in a flash (thanks, Instant Pot!), it tastes like it simmered on the back of the stove for much, much longer.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond Roasted Cauliflower Salad Recipe Is a Healthy Side Dish
Ree Drummond combines roasted cauliflower and salad in one delicious side dish that's so healthy. The Pioneer Woman star has a Tex Mex roasted cauliflower recipe, too.
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
I Tried Plantain Pupusas for the First Time and I Can’t Wait to Make Them Again
I absolutely love pupusas. The thick pockets of masa harina filled with cheese, beans, or meat are a traditional dish from El Salvador and are usually served with curtido — a Salvadoran slaw. Pupusas are so popular in El Salvador that there’s even a National Pupusa Day celebrated annually on the second Sunday of November.
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Mayonnaise and Miracle Whip?
While condiments in general can be very polarizing, mayonnaise is particularly controversial. Whether you prefer it spread on your sandwiches or tossed into a chicken salad, if you love mayo then you probably really love mayo — and if you hate it you really hate it. And then there’s...
A lunchbox salad is a layered work of art made ready to shake
- - - Layered Salad With Italian Dressing. 1 serving (dressing is about 1/2 cup) Storage Notes: Leftover dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. 1/2 cup cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed if canned. 1/3 cup (2 ounces) diced fresh mozzarella cheese. 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce, plus...
Fly by Jing Is Turning Up the Heat with an Even Spicier Version of Their Famous Chili Crisp
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at Kitchn, we turn to editor-favorite Fly By Jing when we need instant flavor in our meals, whether it’s drizzling one of their trio of sauces on veggies or eggs or taking out a few frozen dumplings to liven up a bowl of soup or enjoy on their own. Each product is infused with traditional Sichuan ingredients, offering huge flavors from the umami-forward Zhong Sauce to the rich hot pot base. Possibly their most popular item is the Sichuan Chili Crisp, a versatile, crunchy, spicy condiment ready to spoon onto salmon, fried eggs, rice, or even ice cream!
I Tried Lidia Bastianich’s Stuffed Shells and They’re a Cheese-Lover’s Dream
In my quest for the perfect stuffed shell, I wanted to try a meatless version to see how it would stand up to the meaty recipes I grew up with. I was also curious to see what Italian cooking queen Lidia Bastianich did with this classic dish and, lo and behold, her stuffed shells recipe was made with scallions, frozen peas, and a blend of three cheeses. I had faith in Lidia, but had a few questions. Would the peas hurt or hinder? Is there such a thing as too much cheese? These queries weren’t going to answer themselves, so I headed to the kitchen to try the recipe myself.
Vegan Mushroom Meatloaf
This protein-packed meatless loaf will quickly become a dinnertime favorite. It’s firm, not mushy or dry, and bursts with umami flavor — and we didn’t even use any mock meats. The vegan loaf is equally terrific topped with a shiny layer of ketchup glaze or smothered in gravy. Plus, leftovers make fantastic sandwiches.
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
One of my very favorite soups is chicken tortilla soup. I love that it’s full of spices and loaded with chicken, black beans, and corn, making it hearty without the need for cream. But my favorite part of chicken tortilla soup is that it gets brightened up with lots of toppings to make each bite different and fun.
Quick and Easy Air Fryer Butternut Squash
Cook butternut squash in the air fryer once, and there’s a very good chance you may never roast it in the oven again. In just a fraction of the time, you’ll get soft, tender centers concentrated with a naturally sweet flavor, and crisp, caramelized edges with toasty notes. It’s an excellent fall and winter side dish that you can pair with anything you’re cooking — even if it’s a special holiday meal.
I Tried the Oklahoma Onion Burger and It’s Pure Perfection
A well-done onion smash burger is worth traveling for, but I have yet to take a trip to Oklahoma — the birthplace of the original flat patty piled with thin, caramelized onions and a slice of American cheese. Instead, I’ve waited in long lines at pop-ups in New York City and journeyed to landmark New Jersey joints to enjoy my fair share of top-notch versions. And while a trip to Oklahoma isn’t in the books at the moment, making Kenji Lopez’s recipe for the state’s smash burger certainly is.
I Tried Brown Sugar Toast and I Can’t Get Over How Good It Is
Toast is definitely having a moment. First up was the custard yogurt toast that took TikTok by storm. Then came grated egg avocado toast (which I’ve heard is just as good on matzo). And now, everyone’s talking about caramelly brown sugar toast — a three-ingredient concoction described as “sweet, buttery, and crunchy.”
5 Tinned Fish Options for Easy, Everyday Meals with a Touch of Luxury
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When Erin Keene opened Second Bottle in Richmond, Virginia, in 2021, the former private event manager at Le Bernardin knew she wanted to highlight not just exciting and mostly natural wines, but also the snacks that go best with them — particularly tinned fish. “I’ve always been attracted to conservas culture in general, that [Spanish and Portuguese] style of snacking and drinking and visiting over the course of many hours,” Keene explains.
Mini Apple Pies
This fall I’m adding these mini apple pies into my dessert rotation. Each one is tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand but has a huge payoff. Plus, they’re portable, which means they’re a great on-the-go snack to pack for a special school lunch, road trips, or hiking adventures. Tasty, easy to eat, and with big apple flavor, mini apple pies are bound to be a new family favorite.
Fluffy Pumpkin Pancakes
Mix the dry ingredients. Whisk flour, salt, baking soda, and spices together. Mix the wet ingredients. Whisk melted butter, buttermilk, pumpkin purée, eggs, brown sugar, and salt together. Make the batter and let it rest. Fold the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Let the batter rest for 10...
4-Ingredient Mashed Butternut Squash
Mashed butternut squash is full of flavor, easy to prepare, and a great alternative to mashed potatoes at mealtime. I like to slice the whole squash in half, scoop out the seeds, and roast it in the oven. This way the squash becomes so soft and tender all you have to do is gently scoop it from the outer layer of skin. The squash is already smooth and creamy, so mashing is easy. You can then add a bit of butter for flavor, a splash of cream for richness, and just about any seasoning you like. Butternut squash has a sweet, nutty flavor similar to pumpkin so salt, pepper, and a dash of autumnal nutmeg is classic, but a bit of heat in the form of harissa or chipotle powder can play off that signature sweetness.
