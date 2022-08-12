Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Bay Area Rapid Transit
Clipper BayPass launches with unlimited transit access
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission — in conjunction with BART and all other transit agencies participating in the Clipper® fare payment system — today launched a two-year pilot program to study the impact of a single pass that will provide some 50,000 Bay Area residents free access to all bus, rail and ferry services in the nine-county region.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
Dressed in shrubbery, determined to scare; 'Bay Area Bushman' performs prank with roots in SF
He sits atop an empty planter in downtown San Jose, watching and waiting. Head to toe in shrubbery, with his cell phone affixed, the content creator who calls himself the "Bay Area Bushman" is prepared for a good scare.
thesfnews.com
Woman Attacked In Richmond District
SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead in 6-car crash on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person died in a six-car pileup in the southbound lanes of I-880 Monday morning in Oakland near the Coliseum, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. The first car...
Twitter roasts San Francisco's $20K trash cans: 'Who didn't see this coming'
San Francisco’s costly trash can pilot program is catching flak on social media after a Twitter user posted an unforgiving photo of one of the city’s new “smart” bins.
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
Historic Bay Area taiko drumming dojo on brink of closure due to rent hike
It was founded in 1968 by Seiichi Tanaka, who was instrumental in bringing Japan's taiko drumming to the U.S.
vallejosun.com
SolTrans apologizes after ‘worst operational day’ for agency
VALLEJO – Solano County Transit (SolTrans) officials are apologizing to the local community following a disastrous Monday in which 40 bus trips were missed, stranding commuters and causing confusion with riders. Ten of the agencies’ 46 active operators along with a dispatcher and road supervisor called out sick on...
EXCLUSIVE: Jet skier saves 3 from drowning in Solano Co. as crews search for body of Oakland man
A heroic jet skier sprung into action and managed to save three members of a family of four after the group struggled against the current at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista on Wednesday. The fourth member, an Oakland man, is still unaccounted for.
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
sfstandard.com
Scion of SF Coffee Dynasty Attempts Run for District Attorney, Realizes He Needs to Be an Attorney to Qualify
An attempt to run for San Francisco District Attorney by the son of an elite coffee dynasty family was brought to an abrupt end this week when he was told that he could not enter the race because he was not an attorney. Austin Hills, whose family founded Hills Bros....
Autoweek.com
San Francisco School Teaches Auto Restoration—and Hosts a Fantastic Car Collection
Given the grey beards who typically populate the classic car show crowds, it’s traditional to wring hands over the future of the hobby. The challenge is to get more young people involved, and some players such as Hagerty have embraced that with youth programs. Auto restorers are also in danger of aging out, and that’s why the tech program at McPherson College in Kansas, active since 1976, has gotten such attention—including from patrons such as Jay Leno, who established scholarships.
Filipino-Hawaiian Hula Truck to Open Restaurant This Fall
Hula Bar and Kitchen will open in downtown San Jose this year.
San Francisco man involved in shooting turns himself into police
A 55-year-old San Francisco resident turned himself in to the police for allegedly shooting a store clerk. On Monday officers responded to a shooting at a store on the 500 block of Precita Avenue.
Eater
Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig
Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Presumed thief leaves flyers on SF cars asking for money so they can stop 'stealing'
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Car break-ins in San Francisco aren't new but now presumed thieves are leaving notes on cars giving people two options: pay... or risk theft. And now a woman who found the flyer on her windshield a month ago is coming forward to alert others. "I was...
SFPD, mother of 2006 cold case murder victim hope reward will bring new leads
17-year-old Aubrey Abrakasa Jr. was gunned down at the intersection of Grove and Baker Street in 2006. In a renewed effort, a $250,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Aubrey's killer.
