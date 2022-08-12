ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clipper BayPass launches with unlimited transit access

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission — in conjunction with BART and all other transit agencies participating in the Clipper® fare payment system — today launched a two-year pilot program to study the impact of a single pass that will provide some 50,000 Bay Area residents free access to all bus, rail and ferry services in the nine-county region.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry

OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Woman Attacked In Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO—Police are looking for a suspect who is being accused of punching a woman multiple times in the face in the Richmond District on Wednesday, August 10, at around 12:00 p.m. The battery was said to have transpired on 26th Avenue and Geary Boulevard. After police were called...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'

Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead in 6-car crash on I-880 in Oakland near Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person died in a six-car pileup in the southbound lanes of I-880 Monday morning in Oakland near the Coliseum, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported by California Highway Patrol at 2:57 a.m. just south of the 66th Avenue on-ramp. The first car...
OAKLAND, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
EDUCATION
vallejosun.com

SolTrans apologizes after ‘worst operational day’ for agency

VALLEJO – Solano County Transit (SolTrans) officials are apologizing to the local community following a disastrous Monday in which 40 bus trips were missed, stranding commuters and causing confusion with riders. Ten of the agencies’ 46 active operators along with a dispatcher and road supervisor called out sick on...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market

The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Autoweek.com

San Francisco School Teaches Auto Restoration—and Hosts a Fantastic Car Collection

Given the grey beards who typically populate the classic car show crowds, it’s traditional to wring hands over the future of the hobby. The challenge is to get more young people involved, and some players such as Hagerty have embraced that with youth programs. Auto restorers are also in danger of aging out, and that’s why the tech program at McPherson College in Kansas, active since 1976, has gotten such attention—including from patrons such as Jay Leno, who established scholarships.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Filipino-Inspired Ice Cream Lands at Humphry Slocombe Thanks to Hit Restaurant Señor Sisig

Thanks to a sweet collaboration between two popular businesses, there’s a Filipino-inspired ice cream flavor now available at all six Humphry Slocombe locations around the Bay Area. The experimental ice cream company has joined forces with Filipino American food truck-gone-permanent restaurant Senor Sisig on a cinnamon and banana ice cream dubbed “churron” — a mash-up of “churro” and “turon,” the Filipino dessert similar to lumpia except filled with banana and coated in caramelized sugar.
CALIFORNIA STATE

