‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock & Emily Carey on the Intense Friendship at the Center of ‘GOT’ Prequel (VIDEO)

tvinsider.com
‘Grantchester’s Tom Brittney on That Surprising Finale: ‘We Had as Much Secrecy as Marvel’
[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Grantchester Season 7 finale.]. The vicar of Grantchester is a bachelor no more. In a whirlwind season finale of the Masterpiece Mystery! series on PBS, Tom Brittney’s young and restless reverend, Will Davenport, married Charlotte Ritchie’s spirited widow, Bonnie Evans. The wedding was filmed on location in the English village where the show is set, and Brittney tells TV Insider that it took some subterfuge to keep the surprise ending under wraps.
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
TV tonight: Sean Bean and Nicola Walker argue over a jacket potato
Marriage is the BBC’s brilliantly acted drama about the minutiae of everyday life. Plus: an Oscar-winning team’s haunting Princess Diana documentary. Here’s everything to watch this evening
tvinsider.com
‘Last Light’: First Look at Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt in Peacock Drama (PHOTOS)
Matthew Fox is back on TV in a series that finds him (again) fighting to survive, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at him, Joanne Froggatt, and more in Peacock’s Last Light. The series, premiering on September 8, is based on Alex Scarrow’s novel of the same...
tvinsider.com
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Teaser: See Louis & Lestat’s Gothic Romance Begin (VIDEO)
It’s been far too long since an adult vampire drama scintillated TV screens. AMC‘s Interview With the Vampire is here to fix that. Premiering October 2 on AMC and AMC+, Anne Rice’s groundbreaking novel is getting a new interpretation with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as his maker, Lestat de Lioncourt, bringing the genre back to prestige TV dramas after True Blood ended in 2014.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Extra
‘The Bear’ Star Jeremy Allen White Reacts to Timothée Chalamet Comparisons (Exclusive)
Jeremy Allen White’s new restaurant drama “The Bear” is being called the hottest show of the summer! In a new interview with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers, Jeremy opens up about his character Carmy and reacts to the Internet dubbing him “the working woman’s Timothée Chalamet.” He also reveals when to expect Season 2! “The Bear” is streaming now on FX and Hulu.
Everything ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Stars Have Said About the Show Continuing Without Ellen Pompeo
Is it time to say goodbye to Meredith Grey? Ellen Pompeo has hinted several times that she would be fine with Grey’s Anatomy coming to an end, but the TV show continues to live on. The medical drama premiered on ABC in 2005 and Pompeo, has played the titular character, Meredith Grey, since the show's […]
tvinsider.com
‘Chesapeake Shores’: Will Jesse Metcalfe Return as Trace in Final Season?
As Abby’s (Meghan Ory) finding new love on Chesapeake Shores, we can’t help but wonder about her last love and the chances of seeing Jesse Metcalfe as Trace again, especially with the Hallmark Channel drama in its final season. “I don’t want to tease anybody. We don’t see...
Popculture
Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled
Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
tvinsider.com
‘Evil’ Bosses on Chilling Season 3 Finale: That Baby, Kristen & David, and More
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Evil Season 3 finale “The Demon of the End.”]. Robert and Michelle King delivered exactly what we expected to bring the third season of Evil to a close: an insane, chilling, thrilling finale. A quick recap of the two wildest...
‘Hacks’ Hits the Road: Crafting Deborah and Ava’s Journey Through America
Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with HBO Max, for this edition we look at how writing, directing, and editing was employed to maintain “Hacks” unique blend of comedy and drama going in its second season. At the beginning of Season 1, conflict was immediate between Vegas standup legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), the disgraced up-and-coming comedy writer hired to punch up Deborah’s jokes. The different generations forced to work together is the central tension...
‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV
Click here to read the full article. PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season. Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport. In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work. Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly...
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
ComicBook
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series
AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
Mads Mikkelsen says Johnny Depp ‘might’ return to Fantastic Beasts role
Mads Mikkelsen has praised Johnny Depp as an “amazing actor” and speculated about Depp’s possible return to the Fantastic Beasts film franchise after his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard. The 56-year-old Danish actor, who is known for his roles in the James Bond film Casino Royale...
tvinsider.com
‘Leonardo’ Creators Preview Aidan Turner as Da Vinci in CW Murder Mystery
Like the enigmatic Leonardo da Vinci himself, this lavish limited series Leonardo starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner as the High Renaissance artist, inventor and scientist is many things: a biopic of an insatiably curious and obsessively driven genius with abandonment issues; a platonic love story between the man and the model listed only as “da Cremona” in historical records; and, in a delicious twist, a fictional murder mystery.
