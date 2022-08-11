ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

NWA Fashion Week returns with Fall 2022 'Model Citizen' show

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week will be returning to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville for its Fall 2022 show, Model Citizen. The theme is meant to promote civic engagement and will highlight information and opportunities related to voter registration and information leading up to elections on November 8.
KHBS

Fort Smith, Springdale superintendents on the record

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Superintendents from Fort Smith and Springdale spoke with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 News On The Record about the upcoming school year.Part 1 of the interview with Jared Cleveland, Springdale superintendent, is above. Part 2 is below, followed by Parts 1 and 2 of the interview with Terry Morawski, Fort Smith superintendent.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Government
City
Nashville, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
itinyhouses.com

24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances

Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
BENTONVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Coffee Shop#Coffee Bar#Boulders Brews#Clubhaus Fitness#Experience Fayetteville
kuaf.com

We All Live Downstream

Illinois River Watershed Partnership Program Manager Morgan Keeling stands with Executive Director Leif Kindberg, along a spring-fed channel feeding historic Lake Keith. An artesian spring in a woodland sanctuary protected by the nonprofit Illinois River Watershed Partnership in Cave Springs illustrates an important lesson on downstream ecology. Ozarks At Large...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
FORT SMITH, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
THV11

Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy