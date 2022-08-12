ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Chicago, IL
Maryland State
Illinois Sports
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Yardbarker

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details The Issues Between Magic Johnson And Paul Westhead: "When You Try To Reign In A 22-Year-Old Elite Athlete From Pushing Himself To Be His Best, You’re Going To Get Conflict."

The 1979-80 season was the birth of the Showtime Lakers but things got off to a rough start for the team. Their coach Jack McKinney suffered a serious accident early on during the season and his assistant Paul Westhead had to take over. Despite the switch, the team flourished which led to Westhead getting the job and they went on to win the title.
NBA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Can't Rule Out Playing For The Chicago Bulls Eventually: "Down The Line, You Never Know. Maybe I Play For Chicago."

The Milwaukee Bucks changed their fortunes as a franchise in 2013 when they drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo with the 15th pick in the NBA Draft. While Giannis was a rough prospect then, betting on him allowed the Bucks to finally have a championship-contending team that won the 2021 championship with Giannis as their leader.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA
K.c. Johnson
ClutchPoints

Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears

As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
San Diego Union-Tribune

PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Eastern League

Last season: 6-5 Coach: Patrick Bugg, 1st year Division: II Key players: Hunter Provience (TE-DE), Jake Davila (QB), Joey Merritt (WR-DB), Trent Yeagley (OL-DL), Justin Iagmin (OL-DL), Brady Bingham (LB), Aaron Shebloski (FB-LB), Aiden Hypes (RB-LB), Dylan Eades (WR-DB).
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Nba Summer League#Acl##Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago Bulls#The Bulls Through 53
WVNS

Red Devils ready to rise to the occasion

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Red Devils are a AAA program, but you might not get that from looking at them, as they field one of the smallest rosters in the category. Oak Hill High School Head Coach David Moneypenny said there will be lots of playing time available for younger players this season. […]
OAK HILL, WV
CBS Sports

Roquan Smith trade rumors: NFL threatens punishment for teams contacting star Bears linebacker

Roquan Smith wants to leave the Bears after failed contract talks, but anyone outside of Chicago who tries to help the star linebacker get his wish faces potential punishment from the NFL. Despite Smith publicly anticipating a relocation ahead of the 2022 season, the league reminded teams Monday that any contact with Smith, or a person claiming to represent the Pro Bowler, constitutes tampering, according to NFL Media, and would warrant "more stringent discipline than ... imposed in prior years."
CHICAGO, IL

