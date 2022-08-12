Read full article on original website
kilrradio.com
Spencer Chamber Announces Hiring ot New Marketing and Tourism Coordinator
(Spencer)– The Spencer Chamber of Commerce has announced the hiring of Olivia Baxter as the organization’s new Marketing and Tourism Coordinator. Baxter has previous experience in social media, communication, public relations, grant writing and marketing. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public Relations and Music from Simpson College and is a 2014 graduate of Spencer High School.
kilrradio.com
Spencer Council Approves Purchase of Land in North Spencer for Future Development
(Spencer)--The Spencer City Council Monday evening authorized the purchase of some land on the city’s north side for future development. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council Monday evening the city would purchase-40 plus acres of land on the east side of Highway 71, near the North Y. City...
Arnolds Park campaign to restore historic Tipsy House
ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa — The Arnolds Park Amusement Park is raising funds to help freshen up one of its classic attractions – the Tipsy House. The Tipsy House was constructed in 1930 as a part of the amusement park. The house looks normal inside to the eye, but it is mounted at an angle so […]
kilrradio.com
Time for Jackson Days Celebration
(Jackson, Minn.)—The Jackson Days Celebration gets underway Wednesday and runs through Sunday. Corey Christopher with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce says Jackson Days is being held later than usual this year. Christopher says events get underway Wednesday with the annual medallion hunt followed by a golf tournament. The...
kilrradio.com
Estherville Council Gives Go Ahead to Develop Enhanced Property Tax Abatement Program
(Estherville)--After reviewing a housing condition assessment, the Estherville City Council Monday evening directed city staff to develop an enhanced property tax abatement. City Administrator Penny Clayton says the assessment, conducted by Simmering Cory, shows the city meets the requirements to offer the enhanced property tax abatement. Clayton details the proposed...
nwestiowa.com
George nurse wins DAISY Award
Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
Iowa Is Home To One Of The Nation’s Best Community Colleges
To go to college or not to go to college, that is the question. It's a question hundreds of thousands of Americans have to answer every year. Do you think you'll need college to advance in your career choice? Do you want to have a 4-year college experience? Do you have good enough grades to get into the school you want? Can you even afford to go?
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
siouxcountyradio.com
SIoux Center women hospitalized after accident
A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical condition while driving. The accident occured Monday morning at a residence a mile northwest of Sioux Center. The Sioux County Sheriff's office says 67 year old Phyllis Beukelman was in her vehicle, on a residential driveway, when she experienced a medical event. She lost control of the vehicle, which struck trees in a grove on the property. Beukelman was transported by the Sioux Center Ambulance to Sioux Center Health.
kicdam.com
Trial Date Set For Milford Man Accused of Inappropriate Contact
Milford, IA (KICD)– A former bus driver for the Okoboji School District accused of having inappropriate contact with a child has a trial date. 71-year-old Steven Titterington pled not guilty in March to one count each of third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation by a school employee and child endangerment after being charged in the alleged 2020 incident a month earlier.
stormlakeradio.com
Construction Delayed on Highways 7/110 Project
The Highways 7/110 intersection area is now expected to remain closed until later this year. Storm Lake City Manager Keri Navratil provided an update following Monday's city council meeting...(audio clip below) Navratil said the City hopes the project will be completed in November. The Highways 7/110 intersection was initially expected...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
kilrradio.com
Algona Man Pulled Over for Traveling Close to 90 MPH in Palo Alto County
(Algona)--An Algona man is facing charges after he was pulled over in rural Palo Alto County last week for traveling close to 90 mph. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted the traffic stop around 5:15 p.m. last Monday along Highway 4, two miles north of Mallard. Deputies clocked the driver going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone, and took 45-year-old Charles Nicolls into custody.
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for second OWI
PAULLINA—A 57-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near Paullina on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Sergio Antonio Mendoza Cano stemmed from an investigation of...
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
kilrradio.com
South Dakota Man Charged in July 2021 Fatal Crash Near Alpha
(Jackson, MN)--A South Dakota man has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a July 2021 crash that killed two people near Alpha. 24-year-old Landon Beld of Bryant, South Dakota is also charged in Jackson County with two gross misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and a misdemeanor count of failure to stop at a stop sign.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Noise Complaint Leads To Drug Charges For Lakeside Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A noise complaint over the weekend in Storm Lake now has a Lakeside man facing drug and other charges. 25-year-old Idris Keyanye was arrested around early Sunday morning and allegedly found to be carrying nearly 30 grams of marijuana while being wanted on several warrants.
nwestiowa.com
Little Rock man arrested for meth, pot
LITTLE ROCK—A 41-year-old Little Rock man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
kicdam.com
Mallard Traffic Stop Leads To Warrant Arrest For Spencer Man
Mallard, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is facing a number of charges from warrants following a traffic stop in Palo Alto County earlier this month. It all happened in Mallard in the early morning hours of August 5th when 47-year-old Robert Ryker was originally charged wtih failing to have a valid driver’s license, not having insurance and fraudulent use of plates.
