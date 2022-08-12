Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the winner of Iowa State Fair's longest beard contest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
who13.com
Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — On Tuesday some of the best raised and best braised pork in the state of Iowa was judged at the Iowa state fair. Roger Riley has more on the livestock shows, cooking competitions and tractor pulls that highlighted Tuesday at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County
(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
Only Three Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait
For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
NEW IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN CHOSEN
MARY ANN FOX OF MITCHELL COUNTY WAS CROWNED THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN SATURDAY EVENING AT THE ANNE AND BILL RILEY STAGE. FOX, WHO IS 18, WAS CHOSEN OUT OF THE 102 CONTESTANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION. ALL HAD BEEN CROWNED QUEEN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTY...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022
(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Bucking the Trend? How Iowa Gas Prices Compare to National Average
Stop me if you've heard this one, you pull up to a gas pump in eastern Iowa...you smile when you see it's under $4, and you say to yourself, "hey, that's pretty cheap!" But then you remember, "no it's not. I was paying 2-something last year! BOO" Well, you're right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
Iowa Hy-Vee’s to Offer a New Self Checkout Method
When you go to most any large department or grocery store, you're greeted with many different payment methods. You can pay with cash, credit/debit, and with a check in most cases. You can tap your phone or watch and use Apple Pay or Google Pay or any other touch pay method.
Program Ends Soon That Helps Iowans With Rent, Utilities
(Iowa City, IA) — A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes
LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.15.22: NTSB Update on Deadly Plane Crash in Monona County, 2022 Iowa Election Grants, Political Insight from the Iowa State Fair, and More
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows a deadly plane crash last month in Monona County may have happened when the pilot hit powerlines. The incident happened on July 30th near Ute, Iowa. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Brady Penner of Oklahoma died at the scene. Penner was spraying a field at the time of the crash.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall
No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
kwbg.com
7 Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association Board of Directors
ANKENY, Iowa—Iowa soybean farmers have elected seven directors to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors. These directors join 15 others fulfilling their terms on the ISA board. The association’s 22 volunteer farmer directors represent the state’s nine crop reporting districts in overseeing the management and allocation of...
Brooks and Dunn @ Iowa State Fair!!!
The Iowa State Fair kicked off this past Thursday; August 11th, and will run thru August 21st. The fair began in 1854 and has been held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds since 1886. This years fair theme is Find your Fun. If you want family fun the fair has it....
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Turkey celebrates 40 years serving food at ISF
IARN — When you find something that works, you stick with it. That is precisely what the Iowa Turkey Federation has been doing for the past four decades. This year they are celebrating their 40th year selling delicious Iowa-grown turkey products at the Iowa State Fair. When you arrive...
WOWT
Iowa pushes for more poll workers this general election
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, August 16 is Help America Vote Day. And the Iowa Election Commission is recruiting poll workers for the election in November. There are 1,700 voting precincts in Iowa and they need about 10,000 people to work them, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Comments / 0