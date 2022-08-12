ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tuesday at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IOWA — On Tuesday some of the best raised and best braised pork in the state of Iowa was judged at the Iowa state fair. Roger Riley has more on the livestock shows, cooking competitions and tractor pulls that highlighted Tuesday at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” hails from Audubon County

(Audubon) The largest bull in the entire state of Iowa is named Albert and lives in Audubon. No, we aren’t talking about the giant statue in the park. This particular Albert is owned by Randy and Crystal Dreher and consumed approximately 90 pounds of feed and 15 gallons of water per day. The 3,042 pounder from Dreher Angus is the 2022 winner of the Iowa State Fair’s “Super Bull” contest.
Only Three Iowa Golf Courses Remain with a Very Unique Trait

For golf lovers, there's nothing better than playing a round on a beautiful Iowa day. When you want to get away, there's no better place than a golf course. They're always quiet spots that provide a wonderful opportunity to catch up with friends as you play 9 or 18 holes. Some days your game is there for you and on other days... well, you prefer to forget those. No matter how bad it gets, just don't act like this guy.
NEW IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN CHOSEN

MARY ANN FOX OF MITCHELL COUNTY WAS CROWNED THE 2022 IOWA STATE FAIR QUEEN SATURDAY EVENING AT THE ANNE AND BILL RILEY STAGE. FOX, WHO IS 18, WAS CHOSEN OUT OF THE 102 CONTESTANTS WHO PARTICIPATED IN THIS YEAR’S COMPETITION. ALL HAD BEEN CROWNED QUEEN OF THEIR RESPECTIVE COUNTY...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022

(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
Iowa Corn is in trouble

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa

Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
Iowa Hy-Vee’s to Offer a New Self Checkout Method

When you go to most any large department or grocery store, you're greeted with many different payment methods. You can pay with cash, credit/debit, and with a check in most cases. You can tap your phone or watch and use Apple Pay or Google Pay or any other touch pay method.
Program Ends Soon That Helps Iowans With Rent, Utilities

(Iowa City, IA) — A federally funded program is ending soon that’s helped some 17-thousand Iowans stay in their homes with the lights on. In addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs. Lynette Jacoby, director of social services in Johnson County, says the program’s 170-million dollar impact was not just for residents, but also landlords who would have lost income from emptied units or the eviction process. The Iowa Finance Authority says the program will stop accepting new applicants at the end of August, following the nation trend of dialing back COVID-era assistance programs.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?

Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
2 North Iowans killed in separate Wyoming motorcycle crashes

LUSK, Wyoming - A north Iowa man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Wyoming. According to the Wyoming DOT, Thomas Brown, 59, of Mason City, died in a crash Friday. Authorities said he was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle southbound on US Highway 85 when it exited the roadway and crashed into a barb-wire fence.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
NEWS 8.15.22: NTSB Update on Deadly Plane Crash in Monona County, 2022 Iowa Election Grants, Political Insight from the Iowa State Fair, and More

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows a deadly plane crash last month in Monona County may have happened when the pilot hit powerlines. The incident happened on July 30th near Ute, Iowa. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Brady Penner of Oklahoma died at the scene. Penner was spraying a field at the time of the crash.
Iowa Is Part Of A 13 Thousand Pound Pizza Recall

No… how could they do this… to PIZZA of all things?! First, we keep seeing updates on a massive dairy recall, now there’s another for pizza???. The latest recall notice to hit Iowa shelves takes us over to the freezer section. On Thursday, the United States Department of Agriculture sent out a recall notice for Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based out of Woodridge Illinois, for over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza.
7 Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association Board of Directors

ANKENY, Iowa—Iowa soybean farmers have elected seven directors to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors. These directors join 15 others fulfilling their terms on the ISA board. The association’s 22 volunteer farmer directors represent the state’s nine crop reporting districts in overseeing the management and allocation of...
Brooks and Dunn @ Iowa State Fair!!!

The Iowa State Fair kicked off this past Thursday; August 11th, and will run thru August 21st. The fair began in 1854 and has been held on the Iowa State Fairgrounds since 1886. This years fair theme is Find your Fun. If you want family fun the fair has it....
Iowa Turkey celebrates 40 years serving food at ISF

IARN — When you find something that works, you stick with it. That is precisely what the Iowa Turkey Federation has been doing for the past four decades. This year they are celebrating their 40th year selling delicious Iowa-grown turkey products at the Iowa State Fair. When you arrive...
Iowa pushes for more poll workers this general election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, August 16 is Help America Vote Day. And the Iowa Election Commission is recruiting poll workers for the election in November. There are 1,700 voting precincts in Iowa and they need about 10,000 people to work them, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
