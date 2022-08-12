Pro-Trump protest held at Palm Springs FBI office

A small group of local Trump supporters protested Friday morning outside the Palm Springs FBI office.

About 25 people gathered to speak out against the FBI's search of the former president's Florida home Mar-a-Lago, where agents this week recovered dozens of boxes including some with top secret classified information.

"The FBI is a carrier of the nation's laws," said Ron Dennis, a protestor from La Quinta. "Our nation's laws are now out of control. They're enforcing the law. We don't like it."

"All of a sudden they raid (Trump's) house for the presidential equivalency of an overdue library book. It's absolutely absurd," said Beaumont resident Brian Senior.

Elle Kurpiewski with the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert said it should remain President Trump, and not the FBI, under fire.

"These were not library books, these were documents that he had no business taking," Kurpiewski said. "This former president has broken the law repeatedly...Frankly, I'm frightened as to what his motives might have been."

The protest was organized by conservative valley activism group Unite 911 and Cathedral City resident Toni Ringlein, who told News Channel 3 she was there when insurrectionists stormed the United States Capitol on January 6th.

Kurpiewski said extremist reactions to the investigation into Trump are not only proving dangerous, but also deadly after a heavily armed gunman trying to breach an Ohio FBI office was killed. The man allegedly posted on Trump's Truth Social app beforehand calling for "war," and to kill FBI agents "on sight."

"They've been trying to prove President Trump as a criminal for how long now? And they haven't been able to prove a thing because there's nothing he's done that's criminal," Ringlein said.

