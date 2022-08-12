ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Beaverton awarded $2 million federal grant to improve road safety

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The city of Beaverton got a $2 million federal grant to help with plans to enhance the city's downtown roads and sidewalks. The Beaverton Downtown Loop Project will focus on improving safety along Hall Boulevard and Watson Avenue from the new Patricia Reser Center to the Beaverton Library.
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Deadly crash prompts closure of I-5 SB near Woodburn during rush hour

WOODBURN, Ore. — A deadly crash prompted authorities to shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodburn Monday afternoon. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced at 3:30 p.m. that I-5 southbound was closed about four miles north of Woodburn due to the crash. The freeway remained...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
Truth About Cars

Oregon Sees Sizable Stolen Catalytic Converter Bust

As you may have already heard, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise for a myriad of reasons. Crime is up in general, the economy is in rough shape, they're pretty easy to steal, difficult to track, and the price of certain metals found inside the emission-limiting devices (e.g. platinum, rhodium, and palladium) absolutely skyrocketed after global shutdowns stifled production. The issue has actually gotten so bad that even relatively small cities are reporting organized theft rings getting busted with piles of catalytic converts on hand.
BEAVERTON, OR
KGW

Freight car derails close to Union Station in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police and firefighters responded to a derailed train car near Union Station and the Steel Bridge early Saturday afternoon, with the response temporarily snarling traffic in the area. The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Officials with Portland Fire & Rescue said...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 has reopened after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other car involved were not injured.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health

SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
SALEM, OR
KGW

KGW

