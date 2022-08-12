ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Comments / 3

Related
SELF

A HIIT Arms Workout to Fire Up Your Biceps and Triceps Fast

Looking to fire up your arms, but don’t have a ton of time? This HIIT arms workout may be exactly what you’re looking for. In less than seven minutes, this routine will target both the front and back of your upper arms—your biceps and triceps. One time-honored...
WORKOUTS
CNET

How to Get Stronger Without Lifting Any Weights

Soon after the pandemic started, dumbbells, kettlebells and basically every form of strength-training equipment sold out from stores -- and I felt secretly relieved. As someone who gravitates toward cardio workouts, yoga and body-weight exercises, I've always shied away from lifting weights. But as a fitness writer, I know how beneficial strength training is, and I've always felt obligated to do it more. When gyms closed and weights sold out across the US and the internet, I thought I had a solid excuse to keep up my weight-free workouts.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

Transform your Skinny Arms with the Preacher Curl (Build Muscle Now)

Time to add mass and muscle to your arms and transform your guns with the highly effective Preacher Curl. The Preacher Curl is a barbell arm exercise performed with an EZ bar and a Preacher Curl rack. Muscles Worked by Preacher Curls. The Preacher Curl primarily hits the biceps branchii,...
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler White
Person
Jennifer Aniston
The Independent

Surgeon weighs in on Kim Kardashian’s body composition scan: ‘She has every resource available’

A weight loss surgeon has given his thoughts on the body composition scan Kim Kardashian shared to her Instagram on Thursday (4 August).The reality TV star shared the scan that records bone health and body fat percentage to her Instagram Stories, where she told her followers that her bones were “stronger than 93 to 97 per cent of people”.The post sparked a backlash from her followers and has now drawn comment from Californian surgeon Kais Rona, who has over 236,000 followers on TikTok.Posting a video about the scan, Rona explained that these scans are used to evaluate bone health.“It’s...
FITNESS
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Cardio Workout#Versaclimber#Rise Nation
shefinds

Why Experts Say You Should Be Sleeping With Your Hair In A Bun Every Night

Our nighttime habits play a major role in practically every aspect of our life, from our mental wellbeing to our physical health—and, as it turns out, they can also greatly affect our appearance, including that of our hair. Maybe you’ve heard that you shouldn’t sleep with wet hair, that sleeping in braids can help reduce shedding, or that using a silk pillowcase is the best way to go. On top of all of this, beauty experts say there’s one more technique you may want to give a shot, and it’s simpler than ever: just sleep with your hair in a bun!
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: Women Over 40 Should Avoid These 3 Layering Mistakes–They Make Thinning Hair So Obvious!

When it comes to boosting volume and bringing life back to the thinning, flat hair many women experience over 40, one of the best options is typically to go with a layered haircut. However, it’s important to remember that not all layers are created equally—which is to say that, if you go with the wrong ‘do, you could end up making matters worse and draw even more attention to signs of thinning.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy