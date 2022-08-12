Read full article on original website
City Club to host candidate Whaley Aug. 17
Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for Ohio governor, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, becoming a first-generation college graduate. She was the youngest woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She has held multiple public offices and was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.
