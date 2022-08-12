Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for Ohio governor, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, becoming a first-generation college graduate. She was the youngest woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She has held multiple public offices and was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO