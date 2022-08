Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The Valory Music Co.’s Brantley Gilbert will hit the road with Rock band Five Finger Death Punch this fall for a co-headlining, 22-date arena tour. Newcomer Corey Marks will support the shows. The tour kicks in Grand Rapids on November 9th, and wraps in Las Vegas on December 17th, with a Nashville show set for November 16th.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO