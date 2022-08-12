Read full article on original website
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well. He says they’ve served billions of raw oysters over the years and this man was just unlucky. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks about 100 such deaths each year. The risk is clearly advertised, and experts say it increases in the summer months when oysters are harvested from warmer water more prone to carry bacteria.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit who was evicted from New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn’t leave.
Florida prosecutor sues DeSantis over removal over abortion
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An elected Florida prosecutor who was removed from office by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his positions on abortion and transgender rights is suing to get his job back. The lawsuit filed Wednesday says DeSantis violated Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s First Amendment rights and retaliated against him for his views on several issues. DeSantis suspended Warren because he signed a pledge not to prosecute women and doctors under the Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban and to support treatments for transgender minors. Warren was twice elected by Tampa voters. He says the governor is trying to throw out free and fair elections.
“It’s been hell” for South Jersey residents still dealing with foul odor in homes from chemical reaction
EAST GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A town hall meeting was held in East Greenwich Township Tuesday evening to address a chemical reaction that sent a foul odor into the air in South Jersey. Nearly a week later, many residents say their homes still smell, and they’ve been forced to throw out food and furniture.
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon,...
‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
Tracking a major cooldown with early week showers & storms
Tonight: Winds out of the north overnight at 5-10 mph will aid in overnight lows into the mid-60's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures fall below average for the first time in a while as highs rise to the mid-80's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms begin to develop into the late afternoon/ early evening hours.
Tracking soaking rain and a mild week ahead
TODAY: This morning, showers and storms are ongoing along an upper level boundary draped across mid-Missouri. This boundary will slowly work south, while rain will move along the boundary in a general west to east fashion. This will bring the possibility for more than an inch of rain almost areawide. By noon, the heaviest rainfall will have translated south with the boundary. Later in the afternoon and evening the area is left with straggling showers. Rain and subsequent cloud cover keeps us cool today. Highs are likely anywhere from low-to-mid 70s areawide.
Tracking sub-seasonal temperatures and heavy rain early this week
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy and cooler in the mid-80s. UV index up to 7 - sunburn possible in as little as 30 minutes. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with light showers possible north of I-70 near sundown. Heavy rain arrives after midnight, becoming most widespread during the Tuesday morning commute.
