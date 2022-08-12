Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — We Discuss the ‘Unfavorable’ Disney Guest MIX, Magic Keys, and Halloween Horror Nights!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, August 14th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Does Disney’s CEO think Disney’s biggest fans are “unfavorable?”. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics that are...
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
‘Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends’ Preparations Underway for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
Earlier this month, we reported that the Universal Monsters: Gallery of Legends is coming to Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort in celebration of Halloween Horror Nights. Construction at Cabana Bay has begun for the Gallery of Legends walk-through experience. The doors of Fun in the Sun Rec Center have...
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Essence
Disney's Newest Cruise Ship, The Wish, Literally Has Something For Everyone
There's plenty for the kids, but there are also clubs and lounges, spa and salon services, designer shopping spots and live entertainment for adults too. For years, my sister has raved to me about the perks of Disney cruises. They’ve been a favorite of hers, as well as for her husband and son (now two sons) for quite some time. “They have a lot of things not just for kids to do, but adults as well,” she once told me. When I had my first child, I became intrigued by the idea of a cruise truly for the whole family, so when Disney offered the chance to test out their newest ship, the Wish, I grabbed my husband and my energetic toddler, and we hopped on board the 1.2 million square foot vessel.
ComicBook
World of Jumanji Theme Park Land Coming From Sony Pictures
World of Jumanji is going to be a brand new theme park land added to the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in the United Kingdom through a joint effort between the theme park and Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will open in the spring of 2023, following a £17m development to introduce the world's first theme park section themed around the Jumanji franchise. The first Jumanji film released in 1995, before two films revived the saga and turned into a franchise starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black through a pair of films in 2017 and 2019. There are currently plans for another Jumanji film.
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
WDW News Today
Pooh & Tigger Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom
It’s a wonderful day in the Hundred Acre Wood, since the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger meet and greet has returned at Magic Kingdom Park!. The signage outside “A Place for Friends to Meet” shows that Pooh and Tigger will be available for visits from 11:00am to 2:15pm today.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Universal Building Another KUKA Arm Ride, This Time for Modern-Day Frankenstein Attraction in Epic Universe
If you’ve been following Universal Orlando Resort news and rumors for a long time, this will probably sound familiar: Universal is reportedly developing a KUKA arm ride based around the classic Monsters for Epic Universe. Before they landed The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there had been rumors of...
WDW News Today
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
disneytips.com
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like
Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
disneydining.com
Ride in Disney Style!
Please keep your arms and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times…I wish my daily commute could happen in a Disney Park ride vehicle. If only I could trade in my Ford Fusion for a clam shell from Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid, a log on Splash Mountain, or a Pirate Ship from Peter Pan’s Flight! But since that’s not an option — I am on a mission to Disneyfy my car so that I can ride in Disney style!
Comments / 0