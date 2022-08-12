ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

disneydining.com

Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!

When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
Cinemablend

This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery

Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
Essence

Disney's Newest Cruise Ship, The Wish, Literally Has Something For Everyone

There's plenty for the kids, but there are also clubs and lounges, spa and salon services, designer shopping spots and live entertainment for adults too. For years, my sister has raved to me about the perks of Disney cruises. They’ve been a favorite of hers, as well as for her husband and son (now two sons) for quite some time. “They have a lot of things not just for kids to do, but adults as well,” she once told me. When I had my first child, I became intrigued by the idea of a cruise truly for the whole family, so when Disney offered the chance to test out their newest ship, the Wish, I grabbed my husband and my energetic toddler, and we hopped on board the 1.2 million square foot vessel.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

World of Jumanji Theme Park Land Coming From Sony Pictures

World of Jumanji is going to be a brand new theme park land added to the Chessington World of Adventures Resort in the United Kingdom through a joint effort between the theme park and Sony Pictures Entertainment. It will open in the spring of 2023, following a £17m development to introduce the world's first theme park section themed around the Jumanji franchise. The first Jumanji film released in 1995, before two films revived the saga and turned into a franchise starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black through a pair of films in 2017 and 2019. There are currently plans for another Jumanji film.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Pooh & Tigger Meet and Greet Returns to Magic Kingdom

It’s a wonderful day in the Hundred Acre Wood, since the Winnie the Pooh and Tigger meet and greet has returned at Magic Kingdom Park!. The signage outside “A Place for Friends to Meet” shows that Pooh and Tigger will be available for visits from 11:00am to 2:15pm today.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Problem Visitors Won't Like

Navigating you and your family's experience at a Walt Disney (DIS) park is virtually impossible without some kind of device. With Disney's MagicBand, park visitors should be able to breeze through their park experience with nary a worry and conveniently access all the experiences on their itinerary. Disney is now on its third version of the MagicBand, simply called the MagicBand+. And with several sparkly new interactive features, fans were very responsive. But like many of Disney's MagicBand plans, the latest Band's production is struggling to meet fans' expectations.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Ride in Disney Style!

Please keep your arms and legs inside the ride vehicle at all times…I wish my daily commute could happen in a Disney Park ride vehicle. If only I could trade in my Ford Fusion for a clam shell from Under the Sea – Journey of The Little Mermaid, a log on Splash Mountain, or a Pirate Ship from Peter Pan’s Flight! But since that’s not an option — I am on a mission to Disneyfy my car so that I can ride in Disney style!
TRAVEL

