Futurity
Team finds new clue to the moon’s origin
Researchers have discovered the first definitive proof that the moon inherited indigenous noble gases from the Earth’s mantle. The discovery represents a significant piece of the puzzle towards understanding how the moon and, potentially, the Earth and other celestial bodies were formed. Humankind has maintained an enduring fascination with...
Futurity
Want your pills to work faster? Posture matters
When you have a headache and reach for the pain reliever, keep this in mind: posture can make a big difference—as much as an hour longer—in how fast your body absorbs the medicine. The findings are based on what’s thought to be the first model to simulate the...
Futurity
Bubbles and ultrasound can make bandages stickier
Researchers have discovered they can use ultrasound waves and bubbles to control the stickiness of medical adhesive bandages. The breakthrough could lead to new advances in medical adhesives, especially in cases where they are difficult to apply such as on wet skin. “Bandages, glues, and stickers are common bioadhesives that...
Futurity
Lab-made knee cartilage beats the real thing
A new gel-based knee cartilage substitute is stronger and more durable than the real thing, according to a new study. Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections—some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear...
