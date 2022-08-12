TYLER – 44-year-old Reynaldo Campos, Jr., of Grapeland, has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to murder for hire. According to the indictment, on Feb. 9, Campos contacted an individual who he believed was a hitman, but who was in fact an undercover federal agent, and solicited the “hitman” to murder a former associate of Campos — claiming the intended victim had either stolen drugs from him or owed him money. Campos discussed the intended murder with the agent on multiple occasions over the next several weeks. On April 8, Campos and his girlfriend, Robin Pittman, traveled together from Houston County to Tyler to discuss the murder, to provide the “hitman” with a handgun to be used for the murder, and to provide the “hitman” with information about the intended victim.

HOUSTON COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO