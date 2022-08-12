Read full article on original website
Related
myfoxzone.com
Texas football: Junior Angilau, Isaiah Neyor out for the season after injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas football season is just over two weeks away, and already there have been two major losses for the Longhorns. Junior Angilau and Isaiah Neyor are both out for the season after suffering major knee injuries in Saturday's scrimmage – devastating news for Texas football.
myfoxzone.com
Austin PD officers who responded to June 2021 Sixth Street mass shooting honored
AUSTIN, Texas — More than a year after a deadly mass shooting on Austin's Sixth Street, more than 60 Austin Police Department officers who responded to the shooting were honored on Saturday night. The Austin Police Association and the Austin Police Retired Officers Association partnered to host an awards...
Comments / 0