New Analysis Shows What Cuts The Risk Of Dementia More Than Physical Activities
A new meta-analysis published in the journal Neurology today found that activities like reading a book, doing yoga, and spending time with family and friends may help lower the risk of dementia. In a meta-analysis, researchers looked at all available papers to see how cognitive, physical, and social activities affect...
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%
It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
Online chair yoga viable exercise for isolated older adults with dementia
Dementia doesn't just involve cognitive decline, it also involves deteriorating physical function. This major cause of limitation in activities of daily living in older adults with dementia requires safe, effective, and evidence-based nonpharmacological approaches. One such approach is chair yoga. A noninvasive and low-impact intervention, chair yoga is practiced sitting or standing using a chair for support and combines flexibility, balance, strength, breathing, relaxation, and mindfulness training.
Studies Find Leisure Activities Good For Brain
Some studies found that people who participate in leisure activities, like reading a book or visiting a friend, had a lower risk of dementia. A medical journal called Neurology looked at several studies of more than 2 million people around the world.
