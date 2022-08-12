Read full article on original website
Lima Rotary Club awards scholarships to non-traditional students
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several non-traditional students get the chance to continue their education thanks to a local organization. The Lima Rotary Club handed out another round of scholarships to 14 individuals, each receiving $1,000 for the fall of 2022. They are pursuing higher education in a variety of fields and attending several educational institutions in the region. These students are considered non-traditional because life has thrown them a curveball and college has had to wait.
The Bradfield Block Party helps the community while having some fun
The Bradfield Block Party helps the community while having some fun. Two local agencies teaming up to help parents and students get back to school on the right foot. The Bradfield Community Center and Activate Allen County teamed up for a block party Saturday afternoon. The family friendly event had live music, bouncy house, and a school uniform distribution, which included free shoes, plus a food giveaway from the West Ohio Food Bank. There were many other community agencies on hand to talk about the services they provide. The block party was a combination of fun and helpful resources.
Shawnee students eager to begin new school year
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe summer break is coming to a close as students prepare for the return to the classroom. Shawnee High School students were spotted walking the halls as they came to pick up their Chromebooks and workbooks, along with taking their school pictures. Students can pick up their materials throughout the week between 8 and 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The return day for students is coming up on August 25th. We spoke with students who are eager to begin a new year, and finally without the weight of COVID restrictions.
Fresh N Faded makes sure that kids start school with the supplies they need
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh N Faded holding their 4th annual Back to School event Sunday Afternoon. Students of all ages were able to pick up school supplies to help get them started this fall, plus some new shoes for school. Besides the giveaway, Soldiers Of Honor was putting on a boxing demonstration, there was a cheerleading competition, and free face painting and haircuts. The Owners of Fresh and Fades say that holding this event is special to them because they can chip in and help those in Lima.
Pandemic-era free school lunch programs changing
LIMA — The cost of a school lunch has increased. Most of the schools in the immediate area have raised their lunch prices to offset inflationary increases and the elimination of free lunches for all students. School food service programs at schools run independent and are not reliant on the school’s budget. The COVID-19 pandemic made school lunches free for all K-12 students. About a third of those meals will need to be paid for by families this school year.
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
The GREAT Darke County Fair
Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
Fun and educational activities for the whole family can be found at the Lima Public Library
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Library is a resource that just keeps giving to the young and old. The Youth Services Department is hard at work making sure that children and their families have everything they need to open the door to imagination and wonder. The department just wrapped up their summer reading program but continues to offer events like the crayon scavenger hunt, design your own unicorn, and hidden picture fun.
President of Rhodes State tells students to bring passion to their education
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Rhodes State College helped get students ready to start their education career. The college has around 300 new students starting this fall, so they held a welcome day to help them meet other classmates and their instructors to learn about some of the support services on campus and get their books and supplies they will need before classes start. Doctor Cynthia Spiers had some advice for the incoming students, which was to find their passion to help them in their education and in life.
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
Mysterious Fort Greene Ville bricks
Ln Oct. 1793, when Anthony Wayne decided to winter in the place now called Greenville, he needed to quickly order hutting for the army. First, he built eight large exterior redoubts, the first line of defense, that would encircle 300 yards outside his preferred camp site for the army. On Nov. 6, the redoubts were almost finished. Wayne ordered the main campground to be marked for hutting. There were to be two rows of huts, 14 foot in the clear, for the enlisted men surrounding the main camp. The camp was 500 yards long and 264 yards wide. Later, a picket of 10-foot-high logs would be constructed on the outside of the enlisted men’s huts. Anthony Wayne stated on Nov. 6, “for the purpose of hutting, the officers are to see that the enlisted men are housed first, after which they were allowed to use the men to build their own housing” – On Nov. 26, 1793, “The officers will please direct the building of their own huts”.
Another Record-breaking livestock sale for Paulding County Fair!
The checks are in the mail! Following a record breaking 2021 livestock sale of $297,000, The 2022 Paulding County Fair livestock sale was also record breaking. Thanks to the generosity of buyers, the total sale was just over $374,000! The youth participating, parents and fair board would like to thank the buyers for another incredible sale.
Charles Thomas: Lima needs media aimed at minorities
Many years ago, I was asked to provide music for the Procter & Gamble retirement party for Warner Roach, who is currently deputy public works director for the City of Lima. During that event, many people of color from all across the country came to congratulate Mr. Roach. The one...
University of Findlay freshmen take first steps in their education career
The University of Findlay giving one of their largest classes in school history a special start to their educational career. Around 700 freshmen took part in the Arch ceremony Friday afternoon. All the freshmen passed under the arch heading towards the university to signal the start of their time at Findlay. Then when they graduate, they will pass back through the arch heading away from the university to their next stage in life. This tradition has been a staple for the university for decades and with the large number of students in this class it was a great way to kick off the school year.
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
Van Wert Humane Society holds open house to check out new building
The Van Wert Humane Society welcomed the public Saturday to check out their new facilities and the dogs and cats ready for adoption. Around three years ago, the planning phase began to construct a new building for the humane society because they have outgrown their previous location, which was the county dog pound. The new building has separate sections for the dogs and cats, including outdoor areas for each of the animals. Plus, it also has quarantine and medical areas for the animals. To help the humane society get to their new location, it took a lot of support from the community.
Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions
ALLEN, OH (WLIO) - It's only days away and the 172nd edition of the Allen County Fair will be underway with something for everyone. The transformation has begun as rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
Reward offered in arson investigation
PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
