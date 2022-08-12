ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
107.3 PopCrush

Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship

Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue

Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
TULSA, OK
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother

Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Fish#Raffles
KFOR

Heat dome to move from Oklahoma soon

Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem into early this work week before relief arrives. Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine. The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma’s Top Rated Water Parks

By now, I'm pretty sure everyone is familiar with how brutal the Oklahoma summer can be. How many days over 110° have we had this year? The best way to cool off is chilling on the couch in the AC, but it's more fun to have a day at one of the Sooner State's water parks.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSBI assisting with investigation of woman missing from Louisiana

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state search for a missing Louisiana woman. According to officials, Caitlin Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana on August 4, on her way to Colorado. Family members lost contact with her on August 5, while she was traveling on Highway 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, […]
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KOCO

Oklahoma death row inmate petitions for competency hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate wants a competency hearing ahead of his scheduled execution date. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed on Oct. 20 for killing his daughter in 2002. Cole and his attorneys believe he suffers from "profound mental illness and brain damage." A...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Execution delayed for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY — A death row inmate whom a group of Oklahoma lawmakers believes is innocent had his execution delayed. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Tuesday to postpone Richard Glossip's execution until December. Glossip's team said they're relieved. They've argued for a long time that the only...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
KOCO

COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant

KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy