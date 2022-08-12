Read full article on original website
Related
Explore Oklahoma’s Forgotten Underwater Ghost Town
Just about every time Southwest Oklahoma enters a deep drought, there's a lake north of Altus that gets so low you can explore the remnants of an old ghost town that normally lies beneath the water line. The story is a little odd, but these are the facts. As the...
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
Oklahoma Ranks 2nd In Nation For Kids Killed In ATV Crashes
A new report shows Oklahoma is now ranked second in the nation for the number of children killed in ATV crashes. With recent ATV deaths and the new findings, "Safe Kids Tulsa" is stressing how dangerous ATVs can be. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us with more.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma Kids Rescued From Hot Car at Walmart and Texas Needs New Laws on This Issue
Thank goodness someone saw these two kids in the backseat at an Oklahoma City Walmart on Sunday. On Sunday in Oklahoma City, temperatures peaked at around 94 degrees. Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a mother walked into a local Walmart to do her shopping. Leaving two small children in the backseat with the doors locked and windows rolled up. Some Good Samaritans spotted the small children and alerted Walmart security.
News On 6
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline
The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
KOCO
Oklahoma mother goes viral for showing how she plans to keep 5-year-old son safe in school
MCALESTER, Okla. — As students across the state head back to the classroom, one Oklahoma mother went viral because of a video showing her plan to keep her son safe. Cassie Walton of McAlester posted a video to TikTok showing her putting her 5-year-old son through a makeshift active-shooter drill. As of Monday afternoon, the video has around 7 million views.
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Girl Found At Home With Deceased Mother
Authorities found a four-year-old girl sitting on her front porch in Pontotoc County and living in the home with her mother, who had died several days ago. Investigators initially believe there was no foul play in the death of Alexandra Paul, but drugs may have played a role in the woman’s death. Lighthorse Police Officers contacted Indian Child Welfare to start working on providing services for the girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
KFOR
Heat dome to move from Oklahoma soon
Heat and increasing humidity will be a problem into early this work week before relief arrives. Look for highs above 100 each afternoon with lots of bright sunshine. The good news is that we are still on track for a cold front midweek which will bring slight rain chances and some cooler weather! We should see about a 30% chance of rain and middle to upper 80s, which will be a welcome relief.
Oklahoma’s Top Rated Water Parks
By now, I'm pretty sure everyone is familiar with how brutal the Oklahoma summer can be. How many days over 110° have we had this year? The best way to cool off is chilling on the couch in the AC, but it's more fun to have a day at one of the Sooner State's water parks.
OSBI assisting with investigation of woman missing from Louisiana
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in a multi-state search for a missing Louisiana woman. According to officials, Caitlin Rose Case left Houma, Louisiana on August 4, on her way to Colorado. Family members lost contact with her on August 5, while she was traveling on Highway 271 between Paris, Texas and Hugo, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma death row inmate petitions for competency hearing
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma death row inmate wants a competency hearing ahead of his scheduled execution date. Benjamin Cole is set to be executed on Oct. 20 for killing his daughter in 2002. Cole and his attorneys believe he suffers from "profound mental illness and brain damage." A...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
KOCO
Execution delayed for Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY — A death row inmate whom a group of Oklahoma lawmakers believes is innocent had his execution delayed. Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Tuesday to postpone Richard Glossip's execution until December. Glossip's team said they're relieved. They've argued for a long time that the only...
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma officials react to growing threats aimed at FBI
There have been no threats reported at the FBI's Oklahoma City field office in the last week, but they are still paying attention to the increased hate aimed at the agency.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
KOCO
75-year-old woman dies after vehicle collides with train in eastern Oklahoma
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a train Monday afternoon in eastern Oklahoma. Around 12:30 p.m., a woman was driving a Ford Escape on Creager Road just west of Alt-U.S. 75 near Beggs when the vehicle collided with a train. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
kgou.org
Report uncovers new evidence in death row inmate Richard Glossip's case, as Oklahoma lawmakers request new hearing
A law firm claims new evidence has been discovered in the case of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip. Glossip was convicted of hiring an accomplice to murder his boss in 1997. His supporters claim he was condemned largely by bad police work, ineffective defense attorneys, false testimony from the actual murderer and dishonest prosecutors.
107.3 PopCrush
Lawton, OK
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1073popcrush.com
Comments / 0