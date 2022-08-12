ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Michigan paranormal convention features speakers, vendors, more at haunted museum

DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Interested in ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural phenomenon?. The Old Mill ParaFest, hosted by Spirit World Paranormal Investigations (SWPI) and Erie Shores Paranormal (ESP), brings mediums, ghost hunters, paranormal researchers, and more to Old Mill Museum in Dundee on Nov. 12. Speakers include Adam Wcislek,...
DUNDEE, MI
Big Sean bringing back DON weekend to Detroit with block party, other events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Big Sean is bringing back Detroit's On Now (DON) weekend later this month, bringing a large block party to Detroit's west side. DON weekend is a celebration of Detroit families, entrepreneurs and long-standing institutions that are the backbone of the City of Detroit. Events...
DETROIT, MI
Here’s what’s coming to the Detroit Zoo

The Detroit Zoo is not only your source for some good old Vitamin Z, but also the perfect place for a fun outing. The zoo covers 125 acres of land filled with an array of habitats to observe the full spectrum of our planet’s wildlife. Best of all, there are special events for all ages and fundraisers coming up very soon…
DETROIT, MI
Dangerous bridge closed for critical repair in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – A bridge emergency is developing Tuesday night in Pontiac with significant repairs needed on an overpass that handles a lot of traffic. Roadblocks are now in place along Martin Luther King Boulevard, with the bridge in such bad shape that all traffic is closed, including bicyclists and pedestrians.
PONTIAC, MI
28 Metro Detroit Brunch Spots

Whether you go out to brunch for major celebrations or it’s part of your weekend routine, these 28 metro Detroit brunch spots are serving up savory and sweet dishes to satisfy your cravings. Bobcat Bonnies. From its Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar to its Cereal Shooter Flight, Bobcat...
DETROIT, MI
Dog rescued from hot vehicle in Grosse Pointe City

GROSSE POINTE CITY — While you might want to take your furry best friend with you everywhere you go, public safety and animal experts say that especially during these warmer days, leave your pet at home. The Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Department responded to the Beaumont Hospital, Grosse...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise

Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit

Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Weather: A few isolated showers again today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance you get an isolated shower, and possibly hear some thunder. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon, but a few lighter showers are also possible in the morning. High of 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly...
DETROIT, MI
Water main break repairs to take a total of three weeks, GLWA says

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — It will now take a total of three weeks to fix the water main break that was first discovered on August 13th. The Great Lakes Water Authority says inspection revealed the damage to the pipe was greater than anticipated. The 120-inch water transmission main distributes...
ROCHESTER, MI
Missing Westland man found safe

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A missing Westland man was found safe, police said Tuesday. Tyler Jordan Napier, 22, had been missing since leaving his home Aug. 10.
WESTLAND, MI

