The FADER
Song You Need: Panda Bear & Sonic Boom’s “Everyday” will keep you from giving up
The opening seconds of Panda Bear and Sonic Boom's "Everyday" paint the picture of a curmudgeon sitting cross-legged on the grass as a bright, joyful summer's day unfolds around him. "I got something to tell ya, might even yell, yeah." Sonic Boom growls, Frankenstein-worthy in its cadence with gruff qualities only amplified by its surroundings: vintage pop melodies and hippie idyll retooled through immaculate psychedelic synth programming. It's so cheerful that even the song's occasional cartoon whistle feels natural.
Song You Need: Hunx & His Punx have reentered the room
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. It’s been nine years since Hunx & His Punx dropped their sophomore project, Street Punk. They’ve been on extended hiatus since then, and frontman Seth Bogart (Hunx) has moved on to other creative pursuits such as acting and visual art. Other than “Baby of the Band,” an old B-side released on Hardly Released — a 2017 compilation of “bedroom recordings, demos, rarities, unreleased, and widely ignored material” from their old label Hardly Art — there’s been no new material from the Bay Area band in the interim.
Song You Need: Nick Hakim’s painstaking portrait of a new romance
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Nick Hakim has spent the past eight years stripping soul music to its essentials. His sound is slow and understated, and the resulting intimacy makes his songs feel intensely urgent, like love really is the most important thing in the world. On a planet spinning faster and further from its axis toward bitter nihilism, it’s a refreshing take.
Song You Need: The Soft Moon and Alli Logout unleash the guilt
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Luis Vasquez (The Soft Moon) has been plumbing the depths of his psyche for raw materials and spilling them out over pummeling darkwave instrumentals for over a decade now. Back in June, he announced his sixth solo studio album, Exister, and shared its lead single, “Him,” featuring fish narc. Due out September 23 on Sacred Bones, it’s a document of personal trauma via generational deceit, a premise Vasquez revealed with the release of the project’s second single, “Become the Lies,” late last month.
Song You Need: Pretty V’s “OBAMA” is like a roller coaster that only goes up
A few years ago, Wakefield, England's Pretty V popped up making music under the names v7backin2007 and Voldy Moyo. There was a demo quality to his knotty, often personal songs. His rough vocal takes sounded like iPhone voice memos used to store as lyrics came to him. Sometimes, you could even hear the wind rustling the microphone. But you don’t get a sense of urgency from Pretty V’s voice—he tries to remain distant and measured on even the sweetest-sounding beats. On Forever, his upcoming album, Pretty V isn’t afraid to get all up in your face. Premiering today on The FADER is the project’s second single, “OBAMA” and a glitchy video shot and edited by Bobby Ingham. Forever drops September 14.
Grimes considers permanent vampire fangs and elf ears
Grimes has always been open about her interest in fantasy and cosplay. She’s now announced her intention to take things up a notch by making permanent alterations to her teeth and ears to help give her the appearance of a vampire and elf, respectively. She shared the news in a roundabout way, asking her Twitter followers Monday night to recommend plastic surgeons with experience performing these types of procedures.
Daphni bounces along in video for new single “Mania”
The music of Dan Snaith doesn't stick to one mood. A standout function in the electronic producer's discography, though, whether as Caribou or Daphni, is how it retains its sense of sincere playfulness as it commands your body to the dancefloor. "Mania," his latest Daphni single, goes all in with...
Song You Need: Chief Keef keeps the crown on “Chief So”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. The influence and staying power of Chief Keef really cannot be overstated. As proof, look at TikTok: the Chicago drill pioneer's music regularly goes viral on the platform, introducing younger fans to an artist who's been in the game for nearly 15 years. I imagine that most of the kids using "Tony Montana Flow" on their videos think they've discovered some hot new thing, and that's understandable, because a lot of rappers old and new want to sound like Chief Keef.
Calvin Harris and pop music’s search for connection
Back in February 2017, Frank Ocean stopped thinking ahead. There was no point. Donald Trump had been inaugurated a month prior, any sense of normalcy had crumbled away, and no one knew what to expect next. What came to matter most was the here and now. “I might empty my bank account / And buy that Boy With a Pipe,” he sang, pitched up, on “Slide” — the lead single to Calvin Harris’s nu-disco-funk-fusion album Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1 — as he considered buying a Pablo Picasso painting that sold for $104.2 million in 2004. “It’s like we can die here all young,” Ocean considered. “Like we could dye hair all blonde.” As the future started to blur, he sounded liberated by the notion that he could do anything he liked.
Thundercat stage invader ejected after trying to sing her own song
Getting on stage is always a risky move at a live show. OK, if it's a hardcore band you an just dive back into the pit but elsewhere you're left with either dancing awkwardly or, more likely, being tackled by security and potentially removed from the venue. Thundercat showed a remakable degree of generosity on tour in New Haven last night when he not only welcomed a fan on stage but allowed her to take the microphone. What did she have to say you ask? It must have been important to interrupt the man she (and plenty more) paid good money to see, you imagine.
Behind the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Obsessed with the occult at the time, bassist Geezer Butler painted his walls black and decorated his place with images of satan and inverted crucifixes. Bandmate Ozzy Osbourne also gave Butler a book on the occult to add to his collection, which he read and placed on a shelf near his bed before going to sleep. When Butler awoke, there was a black silhouetted figure standing at the foot of his bed that ran toward the bookshelf where he had the book. The book had disappeared.
Rapper Aitch Apologizes for Painting Over Mural of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis
Manchester rapper Aitch has apologized for painting over a mural of late Joy Division singer Ian Curtis, apparently inadvertently, with an ad for his new album “Close to Home,” and promised to “get this [situation] fixed pronto.” As noted by Stereogum, the ad went up Wednesday in Manchester’s Northern Quarter on Port Street ahead of Aitch’s album’s release on Friday. “It’s come to light that the iconic Ian Curtis mural on Port Street has been painted over with my album artwork,” Aitch tweeted. “This is the first time I’ve heard of this, me and my team are getting this fixed pronto. No...
Drake broke another of The Beatles’ Billboard chart records
Congratulations to Drake, a man with a Beatles tattoo celebrating his own success, for becoming the artist with the most top five singles in Billboard chart history. Drake, who has spent the summer jetting around the globe and reuniting Young Money, achieved the milestone this week with "Staying Alive," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and featuring Lil Baby. The song, which interpolates the Bee Gees' song of the same name, debuted at #5 on the Hot 100 and became Drake's 30th career top five song, surpassing The Beatles who tapped out with 29.
The Reboot Of "A League Of Their Own" Is Queer And Much Closer To The Real Story
Amazon Prime's reboot of the 1992 classic movie is a wobbly but passionate queer series that's full of potential.
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1, beating YoungBoy’s new album by 400 copies
Released in May, Bad Bunny's album Un Verano Sin Ti is the biggest release of 2022, beating out every other full-length that dropped this year in total sales. You've probably heard songs from the album nonstop at parties, clubs, and cookouts, but its strength as a project is still going strong. This week, Un Verano Sin Ti will spend its eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1 with 108,800 equivalent album units, edging out YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new album The Last Slimeto by just 400 albums.
The Cool Kids announce special event, share “Scam Likely” video
Back in March, The Cool Kids shared a massive triple album, combining for a total of 45 tracks and 130 minutes of listening. Today, the Chicago duo of rapper Sir Michael Rocks and rapper-producer Chuck Inglish have shared a music video for “Scam Likely,” a standout single from the sonic trilogy’s first installment, Before Shit Got Weird. It arrives alongside their announcement of NIGHT SCHOOL, “a special night of food, comedy, and music” set for Saturday, September 24 in their hometown’s Thalia Hall.
SZA takes on role in upcoming hitman movie Tuna Melt
SZA is pivoting to Hollywood. Deadline reports that the TDE artist will star opposite writer and director Eddie Huang in his upcoming movie Tuna Melt. The movie is centered around a hitman, played by Huang, who falls in love with SZA's character shortly after a break-up of his own. Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry will also appear in the movie in an unspecified part.
Megan Thee Stallion shares “Her” video
Megan Thee Stallion has shared a video for Traumazine song "Her." The house-inspired track comes with a suitably dance-orientated video with director Colin Tilley creating multiple replicas of the rapper to carry out the choreography. Anyone who has ever dreamed of a girl group made up entirely of Megans, this one is for you.
Olivia Rodrigo to present Alanis Morissette’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction
Olivia Rodrigo is scheduled to introduce Alanis Morrissette at her induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month. The event will take place at Massey Hall in Toronto on September 24. Other inductees include David Foster, Daniel Lavoie, and writing partners Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and tributes to the 2022 class will be performed by Alessia Cara, Corey Hart, and Nickelback.
Playboi Carti added to Rolling Loud New York lineup
Playboi Carti has been announced as a special guest performer for Rolling Loud New York 2022. Tickets are available here. The festival, held at Citi Field from September 23-25, will be headlined by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future. See the full, newly updated lineup below. Playboi Carti is becoming...
