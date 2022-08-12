MIAMI - Hunters will have gators in their sights as the state's annual alligator hunt is now underway. Florida has an estimated 1.3 million alligators, and the annual hunt, which runs through November 1st, results in about 7,500 alligators killed. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the hunt often has more than 15,000 applicants for permits. Successful applicants will receive an Alligator Trapping License, an area-specific harvest permit, and two CITES tags, authorizing the holder to harvest two alligators. The harvest areas and hunt dates are specific for each permit, and the permit specifies the boundaries or limitations of the harvest area. The state only issues about 7,500 permits, with 40 to 50 percent of permit holders reaching a two-gator limit.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO