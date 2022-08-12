ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Week's Top Stories: Nvidia, Disney Winning Streaming Wars & Meme Stocks

By Alex Vuocolo
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DUA3_0hFDaP3b00

We were unable to load your video. 😞

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.

Wall Street capped off a four-week winning streak Friday with broad gains across the stock market. The upswing marked a reversal of some recent trends, with tech stocks performing well, and energy slipping on the news of lower oil prices. Investors appeared encouraged by the latest consumer price index report, which showed zero percent month-over-month inflation in July. Some saw this as a sign that the Federal Reserve might ease up on rate hikes — which are largely behind the recent volatility — though multiple Fed officials have doubled down on the need for more tightening. This leaves markets in a somewhat uncertain position as the summer winds down.

CHIP STOCKS' ROCKY WEEK

Case and point: chip stocks. Despite President Joe Biden signing the long-awaited CHIPS Act, which provides federal support for the industry, semiconductor stocks tumbled Tuesday after Micron Technology warned of weakening demand in the current quarter and Nvidia reported earnings well below its outlook. The industry then reversed its fortunes following a big announcement from GlobalFoundries, the third-largest chipmaker in the world. The company struck a deal with Qualcomm to provide an additional $4.2 billion worth of semiconductors from its New York factory through 2028. Even Nvidia recovered following CEO Jensen Huang's announcement that the company had no intention of laying off staff despite the difficult quarter. Micron was also buoyed by the turn in sentiment and is up around 5 percent for the week.

DISNEY PULLS AHEAD IN STREAMING WARS

Disney is up around 12 percent this week as the entertainment giant pulls ahead in the streaming wars. The company reported that Disney+ subscriptions increased to 152.1 million in the last quarter, which was well above analyst expectations. It also raised its subscription price $3 to $10.99 a month, while rolling out a cheaper ad-supported option for $7.99 a month. The bullish report from the House of Mouse pushed back against the widely-held belief that the streaming market is oversaturated. However, it could also signal that Disney is simply in a stronger position than its competitors. Just last month, Netflix confirmed that it lost almost a million subscribers in the previous quarter. The OG streamer is exploring an ad-supported option but is still working out the details.

BED BATH & BEYOND'S MEME STOCK MOMENT

Meme stocks such as GameStop and AMC had another moment Monday, but this time they were joined by Bed Bath & Beyond. Shares of the home goods store popped nearly 40 percent, and after leveling off are still set to finish the week up more than 18 percent. This is particularly impressive because the company made no major announcements this week and by all accounts is still struggling to find its footing. None of this dissuaded retail investors from piling in with big bets on the stock. The surge in buying volume put pressure on short positions, which further boosted the stock. What's next for Bed Bath & Beyond isn't clear, but the Reddit crowd is banking on the involvement of activist investor and GameStop board chair Ryan Cohen to save the day.

TAKE-TWO TUMBLES

Video game stocks continued to struggle this week, with shares of Take-Two Interactive, publishers of Grand Theft Auto and Farmville, falling on an earnings miss. Crucially, however, the company is still growing steadily. Net revenue was up 36 percent from a year ago, in large part due to the company's embrace of mobile, which contributed the lion's share of the gains. Indeed, headwinds in the video game sector mostly stem from the fact that companies are falling behind on the extremely high expectations that investors have for the space.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs to Start Week

U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Monday as investors prepare for a busy week of retail earnings from companies like Walmart and Target. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.4%, the S&P 500 +0.40% rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite ended up 0.6%. William Houston, chief investment officer of Bay Street Capital Holdings, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Disney World#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Linus Company Nvidia#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Micron Technology#Globalfoundries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

Verizon Used to Be the Fastest Internet Provider. But There's a New Speed Test Winner

Verizon has been knocked off the mountain. The latest Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report, released in late July, named Cox Communications as the fastest fixed broadband provider among top US internet service providers during the second quarter of 2022. To qualify as a top provider, a company must account for 3% or more of Ookla's total test samples during the period. Verizon had finished on top in the first three months of 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
501K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy