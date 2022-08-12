ACCC hosts Junior League Golf Championships
Girls First Flight: First- Emma Nehus; Second - Kelby Mitchell; Third - Kyra Akers; Fourth - Jocelyn Hall
Girls Second Flight: First - Dayla Vogler; Second - Bryn Willet; Third- Esmee Grooms
Girls Third Flight: First - Zoey Rothwell; Second - Annie Mack; Third - Stellar Grooms
Girls Championship Flight: First - Raegan Rothwell; Second - Lilly Parker; Third - Nina McCann
Boys First Flight: First - Allen Wilson; Second - Tegan Knox; Third - Nate Fooce
Boys Second Flight: First - Calen Vogler; Second - Sam Griffis; Third - Ethan Caldwell
Boys Third Flight: First - Brody Hall; Second - Tanner Rolfe; Third - Gavin Rowe
Boys Fourth Flight: First - Colt Ward; Second - Camden Howard; Third - Zane Ward
Boys Fifth Flight: First - Eli Parker; Second - Parker Sexton; Third - Cruz Ward
Boys Championship Flight: First - Chase Taylor; Second - Marcus Lynch; Third - Matthew Griffis
Comments / 0