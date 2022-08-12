ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

capecod.com

Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban

FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. As of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien said at...
FALMOUTH, MA
iheart.com

Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans

ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
SANDWICH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Multiple sharks spotted in Edgartown waters

Two great white sharks and two hammerhead sharks were seen in Edgartown waters on Sunday, forcing South Beach to close for the day. According to a 10:38 am Facebook post by the Trustees on Martha’s Vineyard, “two great whites and one hammerhead” were “sighted at Norton Point and South Beach” in the morning.
EDGARTOWN, MA
capecod.com

Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Politics
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line

WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
WELLFLEET, MA
CBS News

Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say

Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham

EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at 8:15 PM Sunday, they received a 911 call at 50 Ridge Road for a fire in the basement. Initial crews were met by the tenants who stated there was an explosion in the basement and then the smoke detectors started going off. They were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of the first crew. Once entry was made a well involved fire was found in the basement and quickly extinguished. Extensive overhaul was completed and all crews were cleared in 2 hours. Harwich and Wellfleet crews assisted at the scene and Dennis and Yarmouth covered the Eastham station. The cause appears electrical in nature. The tenants were able to relocate to temporary housing.
EASTHAM, MA
