2 swimmers missing after group jumps from ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — Two swimmers remain missing after a group of people jumped off the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night, officials said. A total of four people jumped from the bridge into the water in Edgartown around 11:20 p.m., according to the Coast Guard. Two of the swimmers have since been recovered from the water.
capecod.com
Falmouth Enforces Irrigation Water Ban
FALMOUTH – A mandatory water ban has been put in effect by the Falmouth select board as the region continues to struggle with drought conditions. As of Monday, August 15 all irrigation of outdoor areas is prohibited. Watering by hand is permitted. Falmouth’s Water Superintendent Cathal O’Brien said at...
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
iheart.com
Abandoned Underground Cape Cod Mall Becomes Rentable Housing In Orleans
ORLEANS, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cape Cod's abandoned underground shopping plaza could be the next new neighborhood in Orleans. Last week, town officials gave Maple Hurst Builders approval to begin demolition of the mall to start the construction of a new rental housing project. The Cape Cod underground mall...
capecod.com
Child pulled from water, revived in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A child was pulled from the waters at the beach at Goodwill Park off Gifford Street in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Sunday. A Good Samaritan was able to revive the victim who was conscious when rescuers responded and transported her to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
capecod.com
Nine people rescued after getting carried out in current in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Nine people were rescued after getting carried out in the current off Town Neck Beach in Sandwich shortly after 3 PM Sunday. The victims were on floats and were able to tie themselves together. Sandwich Fire was able retrieve all of the people and return them to shore uninjured.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Multiple sharks spotted in Edgartown waters
Two great white sharks and two hammerhead sharks were seen in Edgartown waters on Sunday, forcing South Beach to close for the day. According to a 10:38 am Facebook post by the Trustees on Martha’s Vineyard, “two great whites and one hammerhead” were “sighted at Norton Point and South Beach” in the morning.
Drought Is Better Than You Think for SouthCoast Apple Season
We've all heard a lot about this summer's serious drought and all the things it is affecting. From super-low water levels in area lakes and ponds to reduced usage of town water, the drought has certainly taken its toll locally. Just last week we learned that our usually gorgeous fall...
Brown Tap Water in Scituate: Why It's Happening & What You Should Do
Scituate residents may experience brown water during the next few summer months.Photo by Askar Abayev / Pexels. (SCITUATE, MA) The Town of Scituate is asking its residents to contact the water treatment plant if they experience any brown water in the coming months, "with every instance of brown water."
capecod.com
Woman injured after run over by own vehicle in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – A woman reportedly suffered leg injuries after apparently being run over by her own vehicle. It happened about 5 PM Monday at the Dunkin’ on Iyannough Road (Route 132). The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Further details were not immediately available.
Cape Cod real estate transactions: Most expensive Barnstable County home sales for the week ending August 13
A house in Pocasset that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Barnstable County between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13. In total, 120 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,860. The average price per square foot was $453.
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Massachusetts Auditor Candidate Amore: ‘I’ve Done the Work, My Opponents Haven’t’
In a highly competitive race for Massachusetts State Auditor, Anthony Amore looks to distinguish himself from the other candidates in the field with his more than three decades of experience doing the work of conducting audits and investigations. Since 2005, Amore has been the Director of Security and Chief Investigator...
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 6 at Wellfleet/Eastham town line
WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – A two vehicle crash snarled traffic on Route 6 at the Wellfleet/Eastham line by the Wellfleet Drive-In Theater. The crash happened shortly before 10 AM Sunday. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic headed up-Cape was diverted onto West Road while the scene was worked. Wellfleet Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
One brother dead, another missing in Martha’s Vineyard after Jaws Bridge jump
One man was dead Monday afternoon, while his younger brother remained missing, as rescuers combed the waters near a bridge in Martha’s Vineyard where a group had lept into the ocean Sunday night, officials said. The two men, both in their twenties, did not surface after jumping from the...
Former city employee shut down police website over a pay dispute, officials say
Officials in a Boston suburb are investigating a former city employee they say shut down the police website during a pay dispute. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the former employee, who was the police department information technology director, took down the department website in late June and July. The website instead directed visitors to a message that called on them to contact Fuller and ask the mayor to restore it, The Boston Globe reported on Friday.
capecod.com
New details: Fire breaks out in basement of house in Eastham
EASTHAM – Eastham Fire reports that at 8:15 PM Sunday, they received a 911 call at 50 Ridge Road for a fire in the basement. Initial crews were met by the tenants who stated there was an explosion in the basement and then the smoke detectors started going off. They were able to evacuate safely prior to the arrival of the first crew. Once entry was made a well involved fire was found in the basement and quickly extinguished. Extensive overhaul was completed and all crews were cleared in 2 hours. Harwich and Wellfleet crews assisted at the scene and Dennis and Yarmouth covered the Eastham station. The cause appears electrical in nature. The tenants were able to relocate to temporary housing.
