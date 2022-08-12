ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
ValueWalk

BlackRock Launches A New Spot Bitcoin Fund – Commentary

A commentary from Alex Adelman, CEO & Co-founder of Lolli, on BlackRock’s launch of a new spot bitcoin fund. “Bitcoin’s price increase on the news of a new bitcoin fund from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, reflects bitcoin’s transition into a new phase of adoption. Today, demand for bitcoin among Wall Street’s power players has effectively decoupled from prices in the broader crypto markets.
coingeek.com

Portuguese banks ban digital currency exchanges—regulatory compliance is crucial

Late last week (August 4) news broke that several prominent Portuguese banks had shut the accounts of multiple digital currency exchanges. The Portuguese banks, including Santander, BCP, and several others, cited risk management as the reason for the termination of the accounts, although no specific information was given. The closures...
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
blockchain.news

Public Pension Funds Eroded by Headwinds from Crypto Winter

Pension funds that have bet on the cryptocurrency market over recent years face difficulties navigating the ongoing crash associated with digital assets. Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, Canada's second-largest pension fund, invested $150 million in Celsius Network LLC last October. In July, the crypto lending platform, Celsius, filed for bankruptcy protection because of "extreme market conditions" that prompted a wider selloff.
TechCrunch

Farther, a wealth tech firm, banks $15M Series A as valuation hits $50M

The wealth technology company was co-founded in 2019 by Taylor Matthews and Brad Genser, who say Farther is “a new kind of financial institution” catering to high-net-worth professionals building generational wealth but want the freedom of both an automated system and a professional. Prior to Farther, Matthews, CEO,...
blockworks.co

EQONEX Latest To Leave ‘Crowded’ Crypto Exchange Space

Company seeks to focus on asset management, custody businesses and plans to launch structured products unit. EQONEX is the latest crypto exchange to close its doors during tough market conditions. The digital asset-focused financial services company said Monday it’s shifting its focus to its asset management and cryptocurrency custody business...
CoinDesk

Crypto Custody Firm BitGo to Sue Galaxy Digital for Abandoning $1.2B Merger Agreement

Cryptocurrency custody company BitGo said Monday it plans to sue Galaxy Digital for backing out of the firms' $1.2 billion merger agreement. BitGo, which is one of the biggest custodians in the crypto industry, said it will seek $100 million in damages from Galaxy. In a press release, it said Galaxy is refusing to pay this previously promised breakup fee.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto-focused venture firm Dragonfly acquires hedge fund: Bloomberg

Cryptocurrency venture firm Dragonfly has acquired a digital asset-focused investment fund for an undisclosed amount — a move that managing partner Haseeb Qureshi said mirrors the broad consolidation trend underway in the industry. Bloomberg reported Monday that Dragonfly purchased MetaStable Capital, a hedge fund co-founded by Naval Ravkiant in...
pymnts

Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC

Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
NEWSBTC

HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says ‘the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase’

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on an Aug. 9 earnings call that the company is keen to see “common sense frameworks for regulation” next year within the United States. Armstrong said there has been “great progress” for crypto regulation over the past year and that “the more regulation there is for crypto, the better it is for Coinbase.”
