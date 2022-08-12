Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Related
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
CBS 46
1980s-themed bar crawl at Halcyon Aug. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon will host a 1980s-themed bar crawl Aug. 25. The mixed-use village in Alpharetta will host the event at its many bars and restaurants, allowing guests to sample a variety of 1980s-themed cocktails. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Ticket pick-up will run until 8 p.m.
CBS 46
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: Stockbridge welcomes Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Grammy-award winning vocalist Fantasia headlined back-to-back shows at the downtown Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug 14. The R&B line-up also featured singer and songwriter Johnny Gill.
liveforlivemusic.com
Widespread Panic Serves Up Double Sandwich In Second Set During Penultimate Show In Atlanta [Full Audio/Videos/Photos]
Since their humbled beginnings over 30 years ago in Athens, GA, Widespread Panic has perfected their craft, travelling the country and making multi-night residencies in their favorite cities. This weekend, Atlanta was the lucky gal as Panic performed their third and penultimate show at the Fox Theatre for an extraordinary New Year’s Eve in August.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
atlantafi.com
Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos
There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
RELATED PEOPLE
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Woodstock (GA)
Woodstock is nestled in Georgia, right on the outskirts region Atlanta in Cherokee County, Georgia, United States. The city was officially incorporated in 1897, and it is a fast-growing city with a population of thirty three thousand and thirty-nine after the 2019 census. Named from a Walter Scott Novel, Woodstock...
atlantafi.com
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
Eater
A Popular Pop-Up Returns as a Permanent Restaurant This Week in Candler Park
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen is now re-opened in Candler Park, officially transforming from weekly pop-up to permanent restaurant in the former Gato space on McClendon Avenue. Nicolas Stinson closed Gato in July — a restaurant responsible for fostering numerous pop-ups in its tiny kitchen for more than a decade — handing the keys over to Gigi’s chefs Eric Brooks and Jacob Armando. Stinson and his family are moving to New Mexico, where he hopes to open a new restaurant in the Sante Fe area.
Atlanta Magazine
Room Envy: A Scandinavian-inspired outdoor space in Virginia-Highland
Working within the footprint of a former bungalow in Virginia-Highland, architectural designer Eric Rothman created a new house with this outdoor-oriented rear exterior, going for a Scandinavian-inspired look with an oversize wood gable. Wood walls. Rothman used thermally modified spruce by Thermory for an environmentally friendly building material that will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
macaronikid.com
2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE
Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
scoopotp.com
There is no place like Restaurant Holmes
My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
creativeloafing.com
Smith's Olde Bar
Cost: $20-$25 [click here for more]. Wednesday August 17, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/17/2022 8:00 PM. Monday August 22, 2022 08:00 PM EDT 08/22/2022 8:00 PM. Thursday August 25, 2022 09:00 PM EDT 08/25/2022 9:00 PM. Alt-rock with The pauses / Five Eight / World Is Watching. Cost: $10-$16 [click...
CBS 46
Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
Comments / 0