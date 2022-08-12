My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO