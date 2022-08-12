ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Days of Our Lives’ Abigail Murder Investigation Kicked Into High Gear With Its Last Two Suspects — So Which One Did It?

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Just Killed Off Brandon Barash a Second Time — But There’s More to the Story

For weeks, Days of Our Lives fans have been playing a rather morbid guessing game. Tipped off by headwriter Ron Carlivati to the fact that another major character would, like Abigail, soon be exiting in a body bag, viewers have attempted to figure out whose name will be written on the corpse’s toe tag. Now we know that Brandon Barash’s Jake DiMera is the morgue-bound Salemite, with Ava being told the bad news by Kayla at the end of the July 27 episode.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Inevitable Rematch Could Mean Curtains for [Spoiler]

You win some, you lose some. Stefan is back! OK, technically right now, it’s just his body that’s back on Days of Our Lives, but the man himself is soon to follow once he gets his transplant. And once that happens, you can bet “Stabi” is sure to follow — though the jury’s still out on whether Jake’s heart will yearn for Ava, while Stefan’s brain goes for Gabi.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
SheKnows

Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS

From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Days Of Our Lives
SheKnows

Here It Comes: General Hospital Is Finally Laying the Groundwork for Willow to Find Out That Nina Is Her Mother — and Put Carly in One Heckuva Tight Spot

Ever since General Hospital revealed that Willow is Nelle’s heretofore-unknown twin, we’ve been counting down until the day that she discovers that her biological mother is none other than her least favorite person on the planet: Nina. And the week of July 18, the show takes what would appear to be a big step in that direction.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Paul Telfer Is ‘Finally Back’ After a Lockout He Never Expected

He’s been missing in action but the daytime star had a legitimate reason why. It’s likely happened to us all… You finally decide it’s time for an upgrade or simply just want a new cell phone. However, sometimes that also means changing service providers. And as a result of one or both, connections attached to our old cells get messed up. It appears something along those lines happened to Days of Our Lives fave Paul Telfer (Xander).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SheKnows

After Stefan Receives Jake’s Heart, Kristen Demands Rolf Wake Him Up — and [Spoiler] Visits the Lab

Shawn finds Jada at the station and welcomes her to the department. She thought he was still on paternity leave, which prompts him to fill her in on the baby drama. He then asks about her first week. She tells him about killing Jake’s shooter, as Rafe shows up. Rafe calls her a hero for saving Ava’s life. He then floats the idea of Shawn and Jada being partners. They both agree.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?

Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

One Life to Live Alum Dead at 49

On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page. Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Popculture

Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role

Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy