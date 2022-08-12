Days of Our Lives’ Abigail Murder Investigation Kicked Into High Gear With Its Last Two Suspects — So Which One Did It?

Read full article on original website
General Hospital Preview: The Jury Is Back With a Verdict in Trina’s Case — and Jordan Arrives to Search Wyndemere
No one is safe in Port Charles this week. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 15 – 19, the jury in Trina’s case comes back with a verdict, and Carly goes on the offense with Nina. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Days of Our Lives Just Killed Off Brandon Barash a Second Time — But There’s More to the Story
For weeks, Days of Our Lives fans have been playing a rather morbid guessing game. Tipped off by headwriter Ron Carlivati to the fact that another major character would, like Abigail, soon be exiting in a body bag, viewers have attempted to figure out whose name will be written on the corpse’s toe tag. Now we know that Brandon Barash’s Jake DiMera is the morgue-bound Salemite, with Ava being told the bad news by Kayla at the end of the July 27 episode.
Days of Our Lives’ Inevitable Rematch Could Mean Curtains for [Spoiler]
You win some, you lose some. Stefan is back! OK, technically right now, it’s just his body that’s back on Days of Our Lives, but the man himself is soon to follow once he gets his transplant. And once that happens, you can bet “Stabi” is sure to follow — though the jury’s still out on whether Jake’s heart will yearn for Ava, while Stefan’s brain goes for Gabi.
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
The Days of Our Lives Comeback That Would Turn All of Salem Upside Down — and Heat Up a Couple That’s Gotten Way Too Chill
If ever there was a time for this return, it would be now!. Sometimes all it takes to heat up cold storylines, pull characters out of the corner they’ve been painted into and add a little extra love to the canvas is the introduction of a single character. Or, in the case of Days of Our Lives‘ Philip, the reintroduction!
General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled. Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina,...
Bold & Beautiful Just Set the Stage For Steffy’s Worst Nightmare to Become a Reality
“It’s finally over,” said Taylor as Bold & Beautiful bid farewell to Sheila, with the Forrester family relieved to hear that this time, she’s really, most sincerely dead. “As if,” said the audience, who’ve definitely been down this road before. Bear-ing Witness. I’ve got...
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
Young & Restless’ Ashland Alive? The Tried-and-True Twist That Could Save One Character and Set Up the Ultimate Scheme Team
Does anyone else feel like The Young and the Restless really missed out on an opportunity with Diane and Ashland? Whenever we saw the two of them together, they just fit so well. They understood each other, they connected over their shady pasts and they bonded over their separations from their sons and their family difficulties.
Here It Comes: General Hospital Is Finally Laying the Groundwork for Willow to Find Out That Nina Is Her Mother — and Put Carly in One Heckuva Tight Spot
Ever since General Hospital revealed that Willow is Nelle’s heretofore-unknown twin, we’ve been counting down until the day that she discovers that her biological mother is none other than her least favorite person on the planet: Nina. And the week of July 18, the show takes what would appear to be a big step in that direction.
Days of Our Lives’ Paul Telfer Is ‘Finally Back’ After a Lockout He Never Expected
He’s been missing in action but the daytime star had a legitimate reason why. It’s likely happened to us all… You finally decide it’s time for an upgrade or simply just want a new cell phone. However, sometimes that also means changing service providers. And as a result of one or both, connections attached to our old cells get messed up. It appears something along those lines happened to Days of Our Lives fave Paul Telfer (Xander).
General Hospital Just Teased a New Romance That Could Shake Up the Show’s Biggest Couples
Carly’s daughter may just have met her very own Sonny!. Port Charles has long been a town where violence and romance go hand in hand. So we shouldn’t have been surprised when Sonny and his new right-hand man beating the crap out of a drug dealer suddenly turned into a chemistry test between Joss and the guy who is secretly working for Michael.
After Stefan Receives Jake’s Heart, Kristen Demands Rolf Wake Him Up — and [Spoiler] Visits the Lab
Shawn finds Jada at the station and welcomes her to the department. She thought he was still on paternity leave, which prompts him to fill her in on the baby drama. He then asks about her first week. She tells him about killing Jake’s shooter, as Rafe shows up. Rafe calls her a hero for saving Ava’s life. He then floats the idea of Shawn and Jada being partners. They both agree.
General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?
Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
General Hospital’s Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey ‘Still Feeling Bad’ as They Recover From COVID: Will Carly Have to Be Recast?
Thankfully, there’s a silver lining to the very dark cloud. Leave it to Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey to make the best of a bad situation. Late last week, she shared via an Instagram story that they had tested positive for COVID. “Amazing vacation” in Colorado, she said. “Not so amazing ending.”
One Life to Live Alum Dead at 49
On August 13, the passing of Robyn Griggs was announced on her Facebook page. Sigh. Only days after Another World Emmy winner Anne Heche (Vicky/Marley) died comes news that another veteran of the NBC soap has been taken from us. The passing at age 49 of Robyn Griggs, who played Maggie Cory from 1993-95, was announced on her Facebook page this weekend.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
