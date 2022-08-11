ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Win a Week in Paris, Help Feed Local Hungry Families

Veggies to Table, a nonprofit farm that grows and donates organic produce to locals experiencing hunger and flowers to bring joy, is excited to announce a once-in-a-lifetime French inspired sweepstakes. The grand prize is a week-long stay in a gorgeous Paris apartment with a balcony and panoramic views, and includes...
PARIS, ME
V.E.T.S. Barbecue and Cruise-In Fundraiser

The Boothbay V.E.T.S. will be holding a barbecue and cruise-in fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Charles E. Sherman Post #36, 25 Industrial Park Dr., in Boothbay. The fundraiser is to help build more emergency shelters for veterans. The menu features pulled pork, baked...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Lerner Family Honored at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Longtime supporters of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Lyn and Daniel Lerner, were honored recently in a dedication ceremony celebrating the newly named Lyn and Daniel Lerner Visitor Center. The Lerners have been coming to Maine for over 30 years. Supporters of the gardens since 2007, this is not their first...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Concerned about burn pile at Transfer Station

I do realize that the wood burn pile is clearly posted that no finished wood is to be thrown on it, and that this pile may well be picked over and properly sorted before burning. But what people are putting on it is concerning, given the recent issues which are in the news about veterans and burn pits.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
Pizza customer pens apology

SKOWHEGAN–Al’s Pizza in Skowhegan has been in business for over 50 years and in that amount of time its customer base has grown tremendously. However, one unhappy customer voiced her frustration over the wait time of the food recently and later had a change of heart over her less than appetizing behavior.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WW&F Holds Grand Opening for Mountain Extension

The Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway Museum held the grand opening of their Mountain Extension railway on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Alna. The opening signified the end of five years of labor, organizing, and fundraising, by more than 200 volunteers, and a dozen contractors. Jason Lamontagne, one of the train conductors for the grand opening also helped organize and manage the project.
‘Postcards from Gus’ Subject of South Bristol Talk

The South Bristol Historical Society will host a presentation titled “Postcards from Gus” at the Union Church Parish Hall, Middle Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Cathy Phillips Jewitt and John Meader will discuss the work of brothers Luther and Augustus (Gus) Phillips who created pictorial Maine maps and photographic postcards in the mid 20th century.
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
Lazy Jack is back

One of Boothbay’s oldest windjammers, Lazy Jack, is back in the harbor! After a long winter on the dry, the schooner has had a massive refit including a full rebuild of the forward deck, as well as new planking on the forward section of the haul. Lazy Jack hosts two new crew members who come all the way from New Zealand. Captain Inki and Jessi arrived at the beginning of June and were handed the stoic task of putting her back together. The spars were in one yard and the vessel herself in the other. After spending two, long months refurbishing her exterior, through diverse projects such as varnishing the gaffs, spars, and hatches, painting the cabins and revitalising the worn aft deck, she was ready to be splashed.
BOOTHBAY, ME
$20K in copper stolen from Portland's new homeless center construction site

PORTLAND, Maine — Two people are under arrest after $20,000 worth of copper was stolen from the construction site of Portland's new Homeless Services Center. Police were notified of two people exiting the site on Riverside Street around 11 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, officials say they heard...
Edgar ‘Skip’ Bowman

Edgar “Skip” Bowman, 74, of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of March 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Post Cemetery, Route 235 in Warren. A reception will follow at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall on the corner of Route 1 and Route 90.
WALDOBORO, ME
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Holding Third Adults-Only Night in August

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. They went for it again on August 6 with terrific results. So before the 2022 season runs out, Funtown has decided that the third time's a charm, and plans to hold one more adults-only night this season.
Janet Trask Grondin

Janet Trask Grondin, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and close friends at her Lake Molunkus Sporting Camps business in Aroostook County. Janet fought a courageous 10-month battle against glioblastoma. She was born in Damariscotta on June 3, 1957 to Chester and Elaine Trask....
BRUNSWICK, ME

