Illinois State

thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home

When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois has a new six-year transportation spending plan

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Friday a more than $34 billion state transportation plan for the next six years. Pritzker says it’s the largest investment yet, addressing 2500 miles of road and nearly ten-billion square feet of bridge deck. For example…. There’s also money for railway safety projects and...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois gas prices dwindle down, but could be rising again soon

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.26 a gallon. GasBuddy says prices in Illinois are 79.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand 96.6 cents higher than this time last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station...
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

2022 could be a record soybean year for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.7 million acres, down 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.45 million acres, is down 4 percent from 2021. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 203 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.12 billion bushels, down 3 percent from last year’s production.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

West Central Illinois Invests in Future of Farming with New Agricultural Center

The world’s agricultural needs are changing, and West Central Illinois is meeting the challenge with a new agricultural education center that invests in the future of farming. John Wood Community College opened the doors to the Agricultural Sciences Complex and the Fred L. Bradshaw Learning Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 9 in Baylis, just in time for fall classes.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois to spend $34.6 billion for transportation over 6 years

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will have billions of dollars to work with over the next six-years as part of the states Rebuild Illinois program. Governor Pritzker laid out some of the details on Friday with money going to roads, bridges, aviation, public transportation, passenger...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL
advantagenews.com

Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes

While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
ILLINOIS STATE
959theriver.com

Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education

Illinois is adopting new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for K through 12 schools and early education. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections. Schools must also continue to provide remote learning to any student who is under isolation for COVID.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Amendment 1 opponents claim it could raise taxes

A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, an opponent says. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois and says "Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
ROCKFORD, IL

