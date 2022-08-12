Read full article on original website
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
advantagenews.com
Illinois has a new six-year transportation spending plan
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Friday a more than $34 billion state transportation plan for the next six years. Pritzker says it’s the largest investment yet, addressing 2500 miles of road and nearly ten-billion square feet of bridge deck. For example…. There’s also money for railway safety projects and...
wjbc.com
Gov. Pritzker rolls out a new program for seniors at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. Pritzker used Senior Day at the Illinois State Fair Monday to roll out a new program for the most senior Illinoisans. PACE is the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. “Seniors who enroll in PACE will receive interdisciplinary and comprehensive services right in their communities,...
Where does Illinois land on the Best States to Live in 2022 list?
One of the biggest websites for ranking states has come out with their official 2022 ranking for the Best States to Live in, with high taxes, crime in the biggest cities, and not ideal winter weather, where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According to Wallethub.com's new...
Illinois To Make Millions Available To Residents
Illinois had a $1.83 billion relief package go into effect on July 1. The money includes income and property tax rebates. Plus, a temporary cut in several sales taxes. (source)
wjbc.com
Illinois gas prices dwindle down, but could be rising again soon
BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.26 a gallon. GasBuddy says prices in Illinois are 79.5 cents lower than a month ago and stand 96.6 cents higher than this time last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station...
wjbc.com
2022 could be a record soybean year for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – Corn: Planted area is estimated at 10.7 million acres, down 3 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.45 million acres, is down 4 percent from 2021. Based on August 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 203 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from 2021. Production is forecast at 2.12 billion bushels, down 3 percent from last year’s production.
977wmoi.com
West Central Illinois Invests in Future of Farming with New Agricultural Center
The world’s agricultural needs are changing, and West Central Illinois is meeting the challenge with a new agricultural education center that invests in the future of farming. John Wood Community College opened the doors to the Agricultural Sciences Complex and the Fred L. Bradshaw Learning Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 9 in Baylis, just in time for fall classes.
Illinois is Getting More Than $80M in Federal Funds for State Transportation Projects. Here's Where it Will Go
The Department of Transportation Thursday announced a new round of funding that will be delivered to 166 communities across the country as part of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal President Joe Biden signed in November -- and Illinois is getting a big slice of the pie. “This is a...
Herald & Review
Monday, August 15 weather update for central Illinois
Nice weather expected Monday. Beginning late tonight though, showers will start to push back into the area. See when and where rain is most likely across central Illinois in our updated forecast.
Billions in stimulus money available in Illinois
photo of money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash) Would a financial boost help you out right now during this time of inflation? Did you know that billions of dollars are available to you in Illinois?
Illinois State Fair opens after over $48 million in renovations
The Illinois State Fair is open in Springfield with over $48 million worth of renovations to the fairgrounds. The fair will run for 10 days in Springfield. State officials opened the fair with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, August 11. Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello spoke at the...
WAND TV
Illinois to spend $34.6 billion for transportation over 6 years
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will have billions of dollars to work with over the next six-years as part of the states Rebuild Illinois program. Governor Pritzker laid out some of the details on Friday with money going to roads, bridges, aviation, public transportation, passenger...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot
The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
advantagenews.com
Illinois updating COVID guidance after CDC changes
While it’s expected the state will mirror updated COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. J.B. Pritzker insists he’ll continue disaster proclamations to capture more federal dollars. The CDC updated guidance Thursday in an effort the agency said is to streamline and help...
959theriver.com
Illinois Adopts New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines For K-12 Schools and Early Education
Illinois is adopting new CDC COVID-19 guidelines for K through 12 schools and early education. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools are still encouraged to keep students home if they are ill, and to use testing to confirm or rule out COVID-19 and other infections. Schools must also continue to provide remote learning to any student who is under isolation for COVID.
advantagenews.com
Amendment 1 opponents claim it could raise taxes
A proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations could raise taxes on small businesses, an opponent says. Amendment 1 is on the November ballot in Illinois and says "Employees shall have the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively through representatives of their own choosing for the purpose of negotiating wages, hours, and working conditions, and to protect their economic welfare and safety at work."
Fun Fact: The Oldest Highway In America Runs Through Illinois
Looking at the current condition of many Illinois roads and highways, it might seem like any of them could qualify as being the oldest highway in America, but giant potholes and cracks don't always mean the road is old, as all Illinois residents know. When I asked around here if...
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
